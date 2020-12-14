Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 11:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a person asleep in a red car at the Rainbow 2 Car Wash, Hyde. The caller reported that the vehicle was on and that there was music playing from it. Upon arriving on scene, officers made contact with the driver, identified as Kathleen Hooven, 34, of Clearfield. It was discovered that Hooven was under the influence of a controlled substance and was taken into custody. Hooven was then transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Hooven was then released to a sober person. Charges are pending.
———
On Sunday at 4:05 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury located at the intersection of State Route 879 and Industrial Park Road near Snappy’s Convenience Store. Officers arrived on scene and it was observed that a white Chevy truck had struck the front end and side swiped a maroon Ford van in the intersection. Officers spoke with the driver of the Chevy truck, Richard C. Meek, 67, of Karthaus, and he advised that he was not paying enough attention and turned too soon coming through the intersection, striking the Ford van. The occupants of the van, including the driver, John R. Bartek, 74, of Coalport and his passenger, Connie L. Bartek, 71, of Coalport, were transported by Clearfield EMS for suspected minor injuries. Related citations will be issued to Meek.
———
On Saturday, police received a report of a retail theft at Tractor Supply and Big Lots located at Plaza Drive. Upon investigation, police were able to locate both subjects attempting to leave the scene in a vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and Alyssa McGarry, 29, of Clearfield and Jeffrey Allen Bell, Jr., 35, of Clearfield, were taken into custody. Both McGarry and Bell were found to have been stealing Pokemon cards and a Columbia jacket. McGarry was housed in SCI Cambridge Springs. Charges have been filed at Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Thursday, officers responded to a car accident involving two vehicles in the intersection of River Road and Plaza Drive. Officers obtained information from the individuals involved in the crash and vehicle information for both vehicles involved. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Saturday at 2:53 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near the 106.2 mile marker, Union Township. A deer ran from the north side of the roadway and into the right front bumper. The deer caused minor damage to the right front bumper. The driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The vehicle was driven from the scene.
———
On Saturday at 2:51 p.m., a crash occurred as Benjamin Z. Xing, 25, of Jersey City, N.J. was driving on I-80 West, Union Township. Numerous deer entered the roadway via the north berm, where hunters were observed and believed to be putting on a “drive” for deer. Xing was unable to avoid collision and struck a deer. A second crash also occurred when a second deer was struck at the same location and time, most likely as a result of the unknown hunters. No injuries occurred in either collision
———
On Dec. 4 at 10:15 a.m., a crash occurred on State Park Road, Huston Township. An unknown driver side-swiped a vehicle driven by Harminder Singh, 22, of Windsor, Ont., resulting in damage to the driver’s side mirror. The vehicle failed to stop and continued south.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Dec. 13
A Clearfield woman reported her 16-year-old daughter became violent after being punished for her behavior while traveling home from Clarion. The 16-year-old began punching her 15-year-old sister in her face repeatedly. The mother was able to pull over at Snappy’s where she contacted police. Officers were able to convince the girl to exit the vehicle and they transported her to Penn Highlands for an evaluation. The 15-year-old was transported by EMS to Penn Highlands for treatment. Charges pending.
———
A 28-year-old Hanes Drive woman reported losing her wallet while shopping at Save A Lot or Dollar General.
Dec. 12
While on patrol officers found a chainsaw and a tarp laying in the parking lot of Moore Storage.
———
False alarm at Joann Crafts.
———
A 40-year-old Apache Spur Drive woman reported someone was banging on the back door of her residence. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate anyone.
Dec. 11
A 20-year-old Brockport woman reported her vehicle was damaged while she was at Station 101 the night before.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 11 at 3:10 p.m., police received a report of a theft. A 67-year-old Irvona man explained that he had left a gas can outside of his residence on Berwinsdale Road, Chest Township. The gas can was discovered missing on Dec. 10. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Dec. 10, Lisa Carey, 53, of Fallentimber, was found at the 700-block of Roseland Road in Reade Township, Cambria County, to be DUI of alcohol after observed by a witness. Charges are pending.
———
On Dec. 8 at 5:35 p.m., a one-vehicle crash occurred when a 2008 Ford Escape was traveling east on Marina Road in White Township, Cambria County. The driver swerved to miss a deer and traveled south east off the roadway and struck a telephone pole at a very slow speed. PSP were assisted on scene by Reade Township VFC Station 63 and Carrolltown EMS.
State Police at Rockview
No report.