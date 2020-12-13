PSP at Ebensburg
On Feb. 2, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. PSP was dispatched to a reported by a 50-year-old female victim about a stolen 2005 Volkswagen at the 1700-block of Roseland Road in Reade Township, Cambria County. After investigation, it was determined that Johnny McGarry, 30, of the 2300-block of Skyline Drive in Glasgow at times was allowed to drive the vehicle, but at this time did not have permission to take the vehicle. The vehicle was later found crashed in Clearfield County. McGarry was taken to Cambria County Jail for outstanding warrants.
PSP at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 6 and 1:01 p.m., PSP were dispatched to 12083 Ridge Rd. in Bell Township, Clearfield County, to serve a 302 warrant. Upon arrival, troopers met with the 18-year-old male subject inside the residence. While taking the male into custody, the subject failed to follow troopers’ commands. The subject was taken into custody with resisting arrest and charges will be filed through District Court 46-3-04.
PSP Rockview
On Dec. 7 at 3:26 p.m., PSP initiated a traffic stop at N. Front Street and Alder Street. During the stop, the operator, Donald Smith, 29, of Houtzdale, was found to be in possession of heroin.
On Nov. 14 at 1:49 a.m., PSP initiated a traffic stop on state Route 53 near at Elm Road and Kylertown Drifting Highway in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, near the Clearfield/Centre County line. PSP determined the operator, a 22-year-old female of Philipsburg, was DUI of alcohol. Charges are to be filed at District Court 49-3-03.