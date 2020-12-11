Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a trespass complaint on Daisy Street. Police found that a woman was removing items from the residence. Police were able to de-escalate the incident on scene.
———
Police assisted The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office with a PFA Service along Bigler Avenue.
———
Police responded to Cemetery Road for a reported domestic between a man and woman. Upon arriving on scene, police encountered the man, who was concealing a legal firearm. Police reported the man was intoxicated on alcohol and possibly pills. Police informed the man not to reach for the weapon. The man became agitated and motioned towards the weapon. Police then physically engaged the man, who resisted arrest. It was later found the man had allegedly strangled the woman and assaulted her. He was taken into custody, arraigned and placed in the county jail.
———
Police responded to the hospital for an irate patient who was being disorderly. Police arrived on scene and de-escalated the situation.
———
Police responded to a parking complaint on Elm Avenue.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 11:41 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a revoked registration violation on Moshannon Street, Rush Township. Upon investigation, the driver, a 58-year-old Osceola Mills man, was found under the influence of alcohol and had a suspended license due to prior DUIs. Charges are pending.
———
On Nov. 26 at 5:12 p.m., an unknown suspect forcefully entered a hunting camp on Casanova Road, Rush Township, Centre County, owned by a 64-year-old Jefferson Hills man and a 39-year-old Pittsburgh man. Once inside the camp, the suspect forcefully removed a Spypoint cellular trail camera. Anyone with information regarding the burglary, please contact PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
———
On Nov. 6 at 11:15 a.m., a stolen boat and trailer were located on Church Street, Morris Township. The items were given back to their owner, a 62-year-old Philipsburg man. The investigation is ongoing.