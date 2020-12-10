State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 1 p.m., a suspect used forced entry to enter a 57-year-old West Decatur man’s garage on Old Valley Road, Boggs Township. Once inside the garage, the suspect stole the man’s brown Suzuki King Quad ATV from his garage. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
Police were recently contacted in reference to a burglary which occurred between Nov. 29-Dec. 8. Unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered an 86-year-old Houtzdale man’s residence on Eliza Street, Houtzdale Borough. Nothing was taken from the residence. Anyone with information regarding the suspect(s) identity are requested to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
On Dec. 6, a suspect stole a loaded pistol out of a 34-year-old Brisbin woman’s unlocked car as it was parked along the 100-block of Irvin Street, Brisbin Borough. The investigation continues.
———
Sometime between Dec. 5-6, unknown suspect(s) damaged a fence belonging to a 55-year-old Morrisdale man on the 800-block of Sportsman Road, Cooper Township. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Dec. 5, police responded to a retail theft at the Dollar General in Curwensville Borough. While on scene, it was discovered a man was attempting to conceal underwear and leave the store.
———
On Dec. 2-3, police are investigating a harassment incident on Hill Street, Chester Hill Borough. Charges were filed against Shawn Maines, 47, of Morrisdale through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Nov. 29 at 7:51 p.m., Madison Kephart, 18, of Osceola Mills, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance during the course of a traffic stop on Route 53 in Morris Township. Charges are pending.
———
On Nov. 17, John Ruffaner, 47, of Coalport stopped his vehicle on Maple Street within Irvona Borough, in a manner that did not allow another vehicle to move forward. The other vehicle contained four individuals. Ruffaner then exited his vehicle while waiving a handgun and yelling in a manner that put the four individuals, a 21-year-old Saint Michael man, a 29-year-old Gallitzin man, a 67-year-old Altoona man, and a 37-year-old Johnstown man in fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
Lawrence Township
On Dec. 5 at 8:55 a.m., officers received a phone call regarding harassment by communication on Deacon Road. It was discovered that Craig Hess, 61, of Clearfield was continuously harassing a 65-year-old Clearfield woman via text message and phone call using obscene language in a threatening manner. Charges have been filed.