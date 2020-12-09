Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Officers assisted were dispatched to a residence on North Fourth Street for an elderly woman who had fallen inside her home. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the victim. Clearfield EMS arrived on scene shortly after and took over.
———
Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 600-block of Williams Street for a domestic dispute. It was reported that a man was physically assaulting several individuals within the residence. Officers arrived on scene and were let into the home. The suspect ran upstairs and locked himself in a bedroom. Once entry was forced into the bedroom by officers, it was found that the man had an uncapped loaded syringe in his hand and began brandishing it as a weapon toward officers. The man was ultimately tased by an officer and taken into custody. The man was charged and housed in the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Officers responded to an activated alarm at a local business. Upon arrival, it was found that the business was secure, and the owners were notified of the alarm.
———
Officers were dispatched to a vehicle lockout on East Locust Street. Officers were able to unlock the vehicle.
———
Officers responded to a residence on the 100-block of Bigler Avenue for a domestic dispute. It was found that a woman bit a man’s hand. The incident is under further investigation.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Dec. 8
A Wayne Road woman reported that when her grandson went into her living room there was an unknown scruffy looking man there. The grandson told the man to get out and he responded that he was in the wrong house and left.
———
False alarm at the VA Clinic.
———
A St. Mary’s woman’s vehicle was moderately damaged after hitting a deer while traveling on Bee Line Highway.
Dec. 7
A 50-year-old Dixon Avenue woman reported getting into a verbal altercation with a known woman, due to the woman coming into her apartment to do laundry. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
Walmart employees reported there was a man in the store who appeared to be under the influence. The man left the scene prior to police arrival.
———
False alarm at NAPA
Dec. 6
A 21-year-old Hanes Drive woman reported that she had been involved in a Facebook relationship with a man who did not use his real name on Facebook, and the relationship turned bad and he was now harassing her via the social media platform.
———
A 56-year-old Carson Avenue man reported his house is for sale, and upon returning home the man door from the garage was locked, and it appeared someone attempted to tamper with the lock box on the home. There did not appear to be any forced entry and it was determined the door may have been locked when the house was last shown.
———
Employees of the Show Depot in the DuBois Mall reported a retail theft to security. The security guard followed the suspect couple to the entrance of the mall and attempted to stop them, but they would not comply. He then followed them to their vehicle and while getting their license plate number the vehicle backed up and hit the guard, then fled the scene. The security guard reported minor injuries and charges are pending.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 5:38 p.m., an incident occurred as a 37-year-old Philipsburg woman and a driver of a vehicle were traveling on Route 322 near North Ninth Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. There was a line of traffic traveling in the opposite direction, when the woman and driver both heard the rear driver’s side window shatter. The woman and driver believed someone threw an object at the vehicle but could not provide a description of a suspect or suspect vehicle. No object was found in the vicinity of the scene.