Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 9:25 a.m., Jesse Gregory, 33, of Flinton was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance on the 1100-block of Vulcan Road, Bigler Township.
———
Police are investigating a Friday incident during which unknown suspect(s) circulated two counterfeit $20 bills while attending bingo at the Madera Volunteer Fire Company. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
———
On Thursday night, Shawn Maines, 47, of Morrisdale went to a location on the 1000-block of Hill Street, Chester Hill Borough twice, despite having written notice that he was trespassed from the property. He has been cited appropriately.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Saturday at 10:02 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on South Fourth Street, Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Ryan Bussard, 31, of DuBois displayed signs of being impaired by a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Charges are pending Bussard’s blood results through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
———
On Thursday at 1:13 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 255 near Caliari Road, Huston Township. Erik J. Bowser, 20, of Punxsutawney was driving when he veered off the north side of the roadway and swiped a utility pole with the trailer. After making contact with the utility pole, the vehicle continued off the roadway and struck a culvert. Bowser was able to exit the vehicle and reported no injuries.
———
On Nov. 24 at 4:37 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-80 West, Sandy Township. Brandon Ackley, 42, of Stoughton, Wis. showed signs of being impaired by a controlled substance and was arrested for driving under the influence. Ackley refused a legal blood draw. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Nov. 22
There was a false alarm at Dollar General.
———
Officers received several reports of mailboxes damaged along William Penn Avenue.
Nov. 21
DuBois Mall security reported that two women, approximately 20-years-old, were seen dumpster diving on mall property.
Nov. 20
A tractor trailer driver reported his truck was hit by another truck in the Pilot parking lot. Some damage and no injuries reported.
———
A Narrows Creek Road woman reported a no resident being dropped off to hunt on private property.
———
A 36-year-old DuBois woman reported her son was stuck in a vacant store front in the DuBois mall. Upon arrival officers were unable to locate the woman or her son.
———
A vehicle driven by an 80-year-old Sykesville woman pulled from Midway Drive onto Commons Drive in the path of a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Rossiter woman, causing the two to collide. No injuries reported.
———
A 42-year-old Apollo woman reported that she was almost hit by a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Treasure Lake woman in the Aldi’s parking lot. Then the woman made a rude gesture and followed the Apollo woman around the parking lot. Officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Saturday at 6:30 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 219, Bell Township. A driver failed to negotiate a right turn and crossed the double yellow line and struck a guide rail. Both occupants reported wearing seatbelts and were not injured as a result of this crash.
———
On Friday at 12:14 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on West Main Street, Mahaffey Borough. Upon completion of standardized field sobriety tests, Tiffany Yanity, 36, of La Jose, was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday, police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Pardee Road, Morris Township, for speeding and for a revoked registration plate out of North Carolina. During the investigation the driver, a 25-year-old Hawk Run man, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and other related drug paraphernalia. The driver was taken into custody and later released. Charges are pending.
———
On Friday at 6:37 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East near mile marker 141, Rush Township, Centre County. A 47-year-old Morrisdale woman was driving and struck a deer head on. The driver was not injured and was wearing her seatbelt.
———
On Thursday at 5:01 p.m., an incident occurred as William Thomas Long, 35, was driving at a high rate of speed on Route 322, Rush Township, Centre County. A traffic stop was initiated and Long fled towards Philipsburg Borough. Long was stopped at the intersection of 4th Alder St., Philipsburg Borough, and taken into custody.
———
On Nov. 14 at noon, a package was removed from a 57-year-old Philipsburg woman’s mailbox on East Spruce Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.