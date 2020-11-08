State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 6 at 11 a.m., PSP responded to the 1900-block of Drauckers Bottom Road in Union Township, Clearfield County, for a call of active trespassing. Upon arrival, two individuals were observed on posted property. A 34-year-old male of Dunbar, W. Va. and a 66-year-old male of York were charged with criminal/simple trespass.
———
On Nov. 5 at 4:22 p.m., PSP responded to a two vehicle crash on Reed Street in Falls Creek Borough, Clearfield County. A 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Loretta S. Hale, Grampian, was traveling north on Reed Street. A 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Dayna L. Bowley of Falls Creek failed to yield to the Hale vehicle and struck the vehicle on the passenger side.
State Police at Punxsy
On Nov. 4 at approximately 6:38 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on Main Street/Horsehoe Road in Chest Township, Clearfield County for a moving violation. During the stop it was determined that the operator, a 55-year-old male from Fredericksburg, Va., was impaired. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
———
A single vehicle crash occurred Nov. 5 at 5:53 p.m. on West Ridge Road near Westover Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. A 2013 Toyota Corolla, driven by Devon D. Kurtz, 26, of Westover, was traveling westbound on SR3006 in Westover Borough when he struck a deer. The vehicle partially left the roadway after striking the deer, entered back onto the roadway traveling for about 40 years before striking an embankment and flipping onto its roof. Kurtz was transported by Hastings Area Ambulance to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center for treatment of possible injury. PSP was assisted by Westover Vol. Fire Co.
Lawrence Township Police
A 27-year-old Clearfield man, who was not identified by police, will be charged for driving under the influence, pending test results, following an incident Friday, Nov. 6 when officers were dispatched to Daisy Street Extension for a report of a person in possible cardiac arrest. Clearfield County Dispatch advised a call was taken concerning an unconscious and unresponsive man behind the wheel of a car on the roadway. The man gained consciousness on officers’ arrival. Officers discovered he had been consuming alcohol prior to operating the vehicle. He was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for blood testing.
— — —
Charges will be filed against a Clearfield man following an incident of drug violation. Officers report Ronald K. Wisor Jr., 44., was behind the wheel of a vehicle during the report of a suspicious vehicle with its headlights off on McGeorgetown Road at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. As officers approached his vehicle, Wisor activated the headlights and began to drive away. Officers made contact with Wisor who was found to have a suspended driver’s license from a previous driving under the influence offense. Wisor consented to a search of his vehicle which resulted in officers locating drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. Wisor later admitted to officers, he was in the location to smoke marijuana but was interrupted by police before he could. Charges including driving while having a DUI license suspension and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
State Police at Clearfield
Officers responded to a fatal crash Friday, Nov. 6 on McDowell Road in Bradford Township. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation continues.