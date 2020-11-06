Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

Police recently received a report of a theft of a radio from inside a vehicle at a local business. This investigation is ongoing.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

On Wednesday at 2:30 a.m., an employee at the Penfield Nittany Minit Mart, Huston Township, was cleaning and found a small glassine bag of suspected marijuana near the Pennsylvania Skills games inside the store. Anyone losing this item and wishing to claim it, please contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.

Recommended Video

———

On Tuesday at 9:20 p.m., Taylor S. Uberti of Force was driving on Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township when a deer entered the roadway. Uberti was unable to avoid striking the deer.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

Tags