Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Police recently received a report of a theft of a radio from inside a vehicle at a local business. This investigation is ongoing.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Wednesday at 2:30 a.m., an employee at the Penfield Nittany Minit Mart, Huston Township, was cleaning and found a small glassine bag of suspected marijuana near the Pennsylvania Skills games inside the store. Anyone losing this item and wishing to claim it, please contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
On Tuesday at 9:20 p.m., Taylor S. Uberti of Force was driving on Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township when a deer entered the roadway. Uberti was unable to avoid striking the deer.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.