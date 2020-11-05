Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Oct. 27 at 10:52 a.m., police received a report that two individuals were throwing items onto the roof of the mobile home that they were being evicted from on Twin Oak Street, Rush Township, Centre County.

The individuals, a 50-year-old Philipsburg woman and a 23-year-old Morrisdale woman, were also engaging in a verbal argument with the home’s owner and refusing to retrieve their belongings before the time stated on the eviction notice. Both individuals were subsequently cited for disorderly conduct.

