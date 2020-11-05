Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 27 at 10:52 a.m., police received a report that two individuals were throwing items onto the roof of the mobile home that they were being evicted from on Twin Oak Street, Rush Township, Centre County.
The individuals, a 50-year-old Philipsburg woman and a 23-year-old Morrisdale woman, were also engaging in a verbal argument with the home’s owner and refusing to retrieve their belongings before the time stated on the eviction notice. Both individuals were subsequently cited for disorderly conduct.