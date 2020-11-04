Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police were advised by Centre County Dispatch of a prank caller who supposedly lived at a Clearfield residence. Police arrived at the residence but were unable to locate the caller.
———
Police received a report of a wanted man who wanted to “turn himself in” and arrived at the magistrate’s office. Police arrived and took the man into custody without incident.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 11:38 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Dairy Queen parking lot for an equipment violation. Through the course of the investigation, the driver, Brandon Charles Lefort, 23, of Morrisdale, provided officers with a false name and date of birth. Lefort’s true identity was discovered and he was found to have a suspended license and a warrant. A search of the vehicle resulted in the location of drug paraphernalia. Lefort was housed in the Clearfield County Jail on his Sheriff’s Department warrant. Charges have been filed on Lefort for false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as several traffic violations.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 29 at approximately 11:13 a.m., a theft of an arc welder was reported on Walker Hollow Road, Union Township, Centre County. The welder was located and returned to its owner, a 34-year-old Snow Shoe man, without incident.
———
On April 23, a suspect attempted to purchase a firearm from Belding and Mull, Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County, but was denied on PICS check. This incident is currently under investigation.