Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Friday at 2:10 p.m., a crash occurred on Woodland Bigler Highway, Bradford Township. Sean W. Traver, 44, of Pennsylvania Furnace, drove off the road and impacted a drain culvert. Traver was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for suspected minor injuries. Also assisting police on scene was BJW Fire Department.
On Thursday at 10:30 p.m., a crash occurred on Egypt Road, Bradford Township, when a driver failed to negotiate a right hand curve. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a fence and traveled approximately 20 feet before striking a tree. The driver then left the scene without notifying police of the crash.
On Oct. 28 at 4:11 p.m., police recovered a stolen vehicle on Woodland Bigler Highway, Bradford Township. This investigation is ongoing.
On Oct. 28 at 8:28 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling north on Shiloh Road south of Doc Welker Road, Bradford Township. A driver observed a deer entering the roadway and applied the brakes but was unable to come to a stop and struck the deer. There were no injuries as a result of this crash.
On Oct. 28 at 3 p.m., a crash occurred at an establishment on the 4300-block of Quehanna Highway, Karthaus Township. David P. Anderson, 59, of Clearfield was backing a pickup truck in preparation of turning around. The bed was filled with various items causing Anderson’s view to be obstructed. Anderson struck another vehicle as a result, causing minor damage to the vehicle’s hood.
On Oct. 28 at 2:54 p.m., a crash occurred as an unknown vehicle struck a digital speed limit sign along I-80 East, Bradford Township, and then fled the scene.
On Oct. 27 at 1:50 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on the 1600-block of Vulcan Road, Bigler Township. The driver, Ashley McGary, 32, of Madera was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The paraphernalia was seized from McGary, and criminal charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On Oct 23 at 9:16 p.m., a crash occurred as Krystal R. Bloom, 39, of West Decatur was driving on State Route 322, Decatur Township. Bloom fell asleep while driving, causing her vehicle to leave the road. Bloom was unable to regain control of her vehicle, which continued off the road before striking a culvert. Bloom was wearing her seatbelt and sustained suspected minor injuries.
On Oct. 23 at 1:35 p.m., police arrested Melissa Holes, 39, of Irvona and Nathan Levine, 36, of Olanta, for trespass after they were discovered living in the woods on a property on the 600-block of Hammer Road, Jordan Township. Charges have been filed through the courts.
On Oct. 22 at 11:05 p.m., police responded to a physical altercation on the 700-block of Main Street, Coalport Borough. Bradley Beers, 30, of Coalport struck a 22-year-old Tyrone man in the face, and was subsequently removed from the establishment. Charges for disorderly conduct were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On Oct. 11 at 12:17 a.m., Derek Long, 39, of Yukon was observed within his vehicle, apparently asleep, on the 27900-block of Shawville Highway, Covington Township. The vehicle ignition was turned on, and Long had his foot on the break. The vehicle was a standard transmission, and the vehicle was not in gear. Long was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Long refused chemical testing and was transported to Clearfield County Jail. Charges were prepared through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of a possible altercation between two individuals at a local residence. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the incident. While on scene, police observed a distinct odor and clues relating to drug use and manufacture of controlled substances. A search warrant was obtained and police located numerous items of contraband including illegally possessed firearms. Police are continuing to investigate.
Police received a report of retail theft from a local business in which multiple boxes of ammunition were stolen.
A black case containing a tattoo kit was located at a business on South Second Street.
Police responded to a report of an altercation involving an individual being potentially stabbed. Police arrived on scene and found that a man had suffered a laceration to his arm. Another individual on scene reported that an altercation had taken place and that she had broke a glass coffee pot on the man. The man was transported to the hospital and the woman was taken into custody.
Police responded to an alarm at a local bank. Police arrived in the area and found it to be a false alarm.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Saturday at 10:04 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on the 1000-block of I-80 East, Sandy Township. Welby Mejia, 25, of Newburgh, N.Y., displayed signs of being impaired of controlled substance and was placed under arrest of driving under the influence. A search of the vehicle was conducted. Marijuana and several drug paraphernalia items were seized from the vehicle. Charges are pending Mejia’s blood results.
On Friday at 6:54 p.m., a crash occurred as a 17-year-old girl was driving on Buffalo Pittsburgh Highway, Sandy Township. A deer entered the roadway via the west berm. The girl swerved in an attempt to avoid collision and exited the east berm, striking a ditch and embankment. Police were assisted on scene by Brockway VFD, Falls Creek VFD, and Brockway EMS. The girl was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois via Brockway Area Ambulance SVC for suspected minor injuries.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.