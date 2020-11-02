Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a complaint of a hit and run incident along State Street. The driver of the suspect vehicle was contacted by police and advised of the incident. Insurance information was provided to the victim.
———
Police responded to Dollar General for a vehicle lockout. The vehicle was unlocked by police without further incident.
———
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident along State Street and Bloomington Avenue where there was a medical emergency causing a single vehicle accident. The parents were transported from the scene by Curwensville Ambulance.
———
Police were contacted concerning a woman who was allegedly passed out in her vehicle along Filbert Street. Police arrived on scene and were able to wake the woman, who did not appear to be under the influence. The woman was asked to leave the area.
———
Police responded to a traffic accident involving a child on a pedal bike in the area of Filbert Street and South Street.
———
Police summoned Curwensville Ambulance for assistance with a woman after conducting a welfare check on her and observing that she was having a medical emergency.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police Department with a side-by-side being operated on the roadway.
———
Police responded to the area of the Curwensville High School and Beech Street for suspicious activity. Police located the vehicle in question, which was being driven by a woman from out of the area who was lost. Police provided directions and cleared from the area.
———
Police received a report of a mental health emergency along Center Street. The man was contacted and found to not be having any issues in which he did not wish to seek any treatment for mental health services.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday, police received a call from Clearfield County 911 Dispatch Center of a suspicious woman, who acted like she was under the influence of drugs at a business on the 14000-block of Clearfield Shawville Highway. Officers made contact with the woman, Kennita Ann Sones, 35, and it was found that she was extremely under the influence of drugs and refused to give her name. She was found with numerous articles of drug paraphernalia. Sones was also wanted out of the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. Sones was detained and taken to the Clearfield County Jail.
———
On Friday at 12:09 p.m., a crash occurred on River Road. Two vehicles were involved, driven by Jodi L. Hoke, 34, of Curwensville and Raymond B. Graham, 60, of Clearfield. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and no injuries were reported.
———
On Oct. 24, police received a call from the manager of a business, who stated that Richard J. Chambers, 78, had once again dumped his household garbage into their dumpster. Chambers was cited for theft of services after evidence was obtained.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Wednesday at 3:47 p.m., a crash occurred on Rockton Mountain Highway, Union Township. Daniel P. Smay, 37, of Clearfield and Kelly R. Lefort, 52, of Clearfield were stopped at the intersection waiting for a driver to turn left onto Home Camp Road when Jenna R. Marshall, 24, of Curwensville struck the rear of Smay’s vehicle, which then crashed into Lefort’s vehicle. All drivers were wearing their seatbelts and no injuries were reported as a result of this crash. PSP DuBois was assisted by Union Township Volunteer Fire Department.
DuBois City Police
Oct. 27
At 12:49 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400-block of South Avenue for a domestic disturbance. The woman caller stated that her boyfriend threw a beer on her during an argument. The man denied the allegation and neither person wanted to leave the residence.
———
At 11:22 a.m., officers were contacted by the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department who had Chad Dull in custody on a DuBois City and Clearfield County Domestic relations warrant. Dull was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
———
At 1:09 p.m., officers received a report of a stray dog on South Jared Street. The caller had taken the pit bull into their place of business and provided food, water and shelter until the owner could be located. The Clearfield County Dog Warden was also notified as this has been an ongoing issue with the dog owner.
———
At 6:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of West Long Avenue and Franklin Street. A Chrysler PT Cruiser was pulling from Franklin Street after being waived out by another motorist and pulled into the path of a Chevrolet Trax traveling west. The Chrysler was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported and officers provided both drivers with an accident information exchange sheet.
———
At 8:32 p.m., officers were contacted by the Apollo Police Department about a local warrant. Apollo PD advised that they had Leonard Bloom Sr. in custody on a DuBois City Police warrant. Bloom was transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
———
At 9:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700-block of West Long Avenue for a possible domestic disturbance. It was determined that the woman was yelling because her cat had carried another animal into the residence. No further action required.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 16 at 6:02 p.m., police investigated a report of a phone scam involving eBay gift cards on Ponderosa Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. This investigation is ongoing.