Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 10:25 p.m. a crash occurred on I-80 East in Bradford Township. Jordan T. Kiesewetter, 22, of Beaver Falls lost control of his vehicle on the wet covered roadway, slid off the right side of the roadway, and struck multiple trees. Kiesewetter was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Penn Highlands Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Kieswetter was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
———
On Wednesday at 11:31 a.m., Centre County Probation went to the residence of Jon Osewalt, 27, of West Decatur on the 200-block of Church Hill Road, Boggs Township and searched as a regular function of their probation duties. Upon searching the residence, drugs and paraphernalia were located. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Wednesday at 8:50 a.m., a 27-year-old Clearfield man was stopped for multiple violations on Rockton Mountain Highway, Pine Township. It was then discovered he was driving under the influence of a drug. Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
On Monday at 8:45 p.m., a crash occurred on Old Erie Pike, Boggs Township. Andrea L. Loar, 47, of Olanta was driving when she hit a dog in the roadway. The vehicle was disabled and towed by a private request.
———
On Monday at 7 p.m., Barbara Palumbo, 55, of Curwensville and Janessa Palumbo, 25, of Grampian were engaged in a physical altercation on the 200-block of Church Street, Grampian Borough. Charges of harassment have been filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Monday at 4:29 a.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on Route 53, Beccaria Township. Clayton N. Jacobs, 19, of Dysart was driving and began negotiating a right hand curve. Due to excessive speed, Jacobs lost control of his vehicle, which fishtailed on the wet roadway, exited the road, impacted an embankment and overturned. Jacobs and passenger Jalen Kovac of Fallentimber were not injured. Police were assisted on scene by Glendale Fire Dept.
———
On Sunday at 4 p.m. Jason Rowles, 42, of Grampian was arrested for disorderly conduct for waiving a gun in a reckless manner on Buchanan Street, Knox Township.
———
On Sunday at 6:35 a.m., McKaelyn J. English, 19, of Clearfield was driving on Rockton Mountain Highway, Pine Township. English tapped her brakes as she was coming down the hill when her vehicle started to slide on the wet roadway. English fully applied the brakes and was not able to control the vehicle. The vehicle went off the north berm and impacted with the embankment. The impact caused the vehicle to roll several times. The vehicle came to rest on its roof, facing north while partially on the roadway. Police were assisted on scene by Clearfield EMS, Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Department, and PennDOT.
———
On Nov. 20 at 4:30 p.m., police received a report of a trespassing incident on a 42-year-old New Millport man’s property on Reas Lane, Knox Township.
———
On Nov. 20 at 3:15 a.m., unknown suspect(s) gained entry into the Carpathian Club, Fulton Street, Morris Township and stole approximately $2,000 and a bottle of Crown Royal. PSP Clearfield is seeking information relating to this investigation and encourages anyone with information to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
———
On Nov. 18 at 1:24 p.m., a crash occurred on Naulton Road north of Maxville Road, Pike Township. A 14-year-old Curwensville boy turned around on an ATV looking for a friend and uncontrollably overturned the ATV onto its side. The ATVs were removed from the roadway prior to PSP arrival. The boy sustained suspected minor injuries as a result fo this crash and was transported by Rescue Hose and Ladder Ambulance SVC to UPMC Pittsburgh.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Nov. 5, officers met with a 51-year-old Clearfield man at the Lawrence Township Police Department in reference to property being stolen from Log Cabin Road. The man advised that on Nov. 4, scrap metal was stolen from his property. Pending further information.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 10:22 p.m., a crash occurred on Railroad Street, Rush Township. Johnny P. Swoope, 50, of Clearfield was stopped on Railroad Street when his vehicle was impacted by a vehicle driven by a Clearfield woman. No injuries were observed or reported as a result of this crash.