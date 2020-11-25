Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 5:37 p.m., a crash occurred in the area of 104th Calvary Road. Upon arriving on scene, it was discovered that Alisha Goodrow, 23, of Frenchville had been driving at a high rate of speed. Goodrow carelessly drove in the middle of the road. Upon seeing Kevin M. Billotte, 45, of Clearfield, driving, Goodrow engaged her brakes causing her vehicle to swerve and impacting Billotte’s vehicle. Goodrow received a minor head injury and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS. No other injuries were reported.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 3:27 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The driver, a 24-year-old Belle Vernon man, was subsequently arresting for driving under the influence.