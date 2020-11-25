Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Tuesday at 5:37 p.m., a crash occurred in the area of 104th Calvary Road. Upon arriving on scene, it was discovered that Alisha Goodrow, 23, of Frenchville had been driving at a high rate of speed. Goodrow carelessly drove in the middle of the road. Upon seeing Kevin M. Billotte, 45, of Clearfield, driving, Goodrow engaged her brakes causing her vehicle to swerve and impacting Billotte’s vehicle. Goodrow received a minor head injury and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS. No other injuries were reported.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Saturday at 3:27 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The driver, a 24-year-old Belle Vernon man, was subsequently arresting for driving under the influence.

