Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report pertaining to trespassing. A local resident reported that an unknown individual has been consistently knocking on his door between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to a possible structure fire on East Seventh Street. Police arrived on scene and were directed to a smoldering bed frame on the second floor. Police removed the hazard from the home. Fire Crews arrived and ensured the home was safe.
———
While on patrol, police came across a minor vehicle accident in the parking lot of a local business. Police assisted the motorists with exchanging information.
———
Police responded to a report of an unconscious woman. Police arrived on scene and provided medical care to the woman until an EMS Crew arrived on scene.
———
Police received a report of a theft that occurred on Daisy Street. It was reported that a resident had a package stolen from his front porch. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious man walking through the construction site on the 100-block of Nichols Street. Police made contact with the man and he was warned of his actions.
———
Police received a call from a woman who advised that she was dropped off in the woods and did not know where she was. Police tracked her cell phone. Police then received another call from the woman who stated that she was in St. Marys and was okay.
———
Police located a vehicle illegally parked in the cemetery. Police located the owner, who will be receiving a citation.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious woman in the area of Park Avenue and South Sixth Street. Police made contact with the woman and assisted her with transport to her residence.
———
Police responded to an unconscious woman on Turnpike Avenue. Police arrived and provided medical assistance to the woman until EMS crews arrived.
———
Police received a report of a possible PFA Violation. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious man in the area of Power Avenue. Police located the man who was found to be searching for his hat on the ground with a flashlight.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 11:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar for a report of a retail theft in progress. The suspect, Robert Lee Runyan, 33, of Glen Richey had just left the scene. Through the course of the investigation it was discovered that Runyan attempted to steal several items but was caught by Family Dollar staff. It was found that Runyan ran from the store after providing some items back to the staff, but did not return all the items. Charges were filed on Runyan for retail theft and receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the near future.
———
On Sunday, police conducted a vehicle stop along Hill Street and High Street for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Andrew Gausman, 44, of Clearfield, it was found he had come from a known drug residence. A consent search was conducted, and the driver was found to be in possession of paraphernalia and methamphetamine. He was also found to be under the influence. He was taken to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending.
———
On Nov. 7 at 10:57 a.m., police were contacted by the PA Department of Health in reference to a tobacco sale compliance check. At BP Gas Station, a 16-year-old juvenile was sent to the counter to attempt to purchase a tobacco product. The store clerk, later identified as Ashley Keith, 32, of Clearfield, sold the juvenile a pack of Marlboro Gold cigarettes. A citation related to the incident was filed against Keith.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 5:26 p.m., a crash occurred on Runville Road near Reese Road, Boggs Township, Centre County. Robert R. Pavao, 64, of Snow Shoe lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a right hand curve, striking a vehicle driven by Timothy E. Watson, 54, of Milesburg. Pavao was deemed to be in critical condition and transported to UPMC Altoona via medical helicopter. Watson and his passenger, a 12-year-old Centre Hall boy, were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center via Bellefonte EMS for apparent minor injuries.
———
On Friday at 7:15 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on Walton Street, Chester Hill Borough. Through investigation, it was found the driver, a 28-year-old Morrisdale woman, was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
On Nov. 9 at 7:08 p.m., a hit-and-run crash occurred on North Second Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. An unknown driver struck a vehicle driven by Laura J. Wickstrom, 58, of Philipsburg, causing damages to the vehicle’s driver’s side fender and door. The unknown driver then left the scene of the accident. The unknown driver’s vehicle is believed to be a pickup truck based on the point of impact and height of the damages. The vehicle likely backed out of the 300 North Front St. parking lot, hitting Wickstrom’s vehicle.