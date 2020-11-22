State Police at Rockview
PSP responded to a crash on Nov. 18 at 6:32 p.m. on I-99 north at mile marker 69.2 in Patton Township, Centre County. A 2017 Lincoln Continental driven by Adam J. Smith, 27, of Osceola Mills, was traveling in the middle lane and negotiating a left curve when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle from the left side, causing the vehicle to strike the deer. The vehicle came to a final rest off the right side of the road facing north. Smith sustained a suspected minor injury but refused transport to a medical facility. His passengers, Emily N. Smith, 33, of Osceola Mills, and a two-year-old female, were not injured. Assisting on scene were members of Alpha Vol. Fire Dept. Fire Police and Centre Lifelink EMS.
———
On Nov. 16 at 4:59 p.m., PSP responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-80 eastbound off-ramp and N. Eagle Valley Road in Boggs Township, Centre County. A 2006 Acura TL driven by Karol Rodriguez-Guzman, 19, of Carlstadt, N.J. was entering N. Eagle Valley Road from the westbound off-ramp and failed to yield to a 2013 Volkswagen Passat driven by Carolyn Errigo, 71, of Clearfield. Both vehicles were disabled from the crash. No injuries to either driver or Rodriguez-Guzman’s passenger, Kilmer Aurelio, 23, of Carlstadt, N.J. were reported.