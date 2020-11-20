Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police conducted a traffic stop on Park Avenue. Upon further investigation, it was found that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Police received a call from an individual stating that two juveniles walked onto his porch in the West Side of town. Police searched the area but were not able to locate the individuals.
Police were dispatched to a residence on Martin Street for a man that crawled up onto the caller’s porch, looked at a package and then left. Police located the man and warned him for his actions.
Police responded to a local church due to drug paraphernalia being found outside on church property. Police seized the items and properly disposed of it.
Police served a mental health warrant on a man at a residence on East Walnut Street. The man was transported to Penn Highlands for an evaluation.
Police responded to a report of harassment that occurred at a laundry mat in East End. The report was unfounded.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 11 at 8 a.m., a black iPhone with a cracked front screen was brought to the PSP DuBois barracks. The phone was found in the area of the 800-block of Smithtown Road in Washington Township. Please contact PSP DuBois barracks if you have any information regarding the iPhone.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.