Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday, a driver was traveling on Old Erie Pike and lost control due to road conditions. The vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway, driving over an embankment and striking small trees. There were no injuries reported.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a Meadow Street residence for a reported possible burglary. $200 was reportedly taken from the residence and the investigation is ongoing.
Police responded to the area of State Street and Bloomington Avenue for a reported traffic violation involving a black Nissan pickup truck that was driving erratically in the area. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.
Police responded to a local establishment in regards to found property. The property was a small white baggie containing a white crystal substance. The owner may claim the item at the police station.
Police responded to a residence along Susquehanna Avenue concerning a girl who had reportedly threatened self-harm. The incident was unfounded and her parents were advised of the situation.
Police received a report of found property along Bloomington Avenue. The property, an identification card, was then returned to the owner by police.
Police were approached by a girl having a mental health episode. She was taken home to her parents and mental health services were able to intervene.
Police were contacted due to a noise complaint in the area of Hudson Road and West Street for a reported leaf blower being used late at night.
Police observed pumpkins that were damaged along Filbert Street and Bailey Road. Juveniles were contacted later in the shift and they admitted to the incidents.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 8:52 a.m., a hit and run crash was reported on South Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. This crash occurred between Monday at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 8 a.m. This incident involved Tara A. Hoover, 53, of Philipsburg and another, unknown, driver.
Police are investigating a rape which occurred sometime between Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The investigation is ongoing.