Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 3:41 p.m., Craig Showers, 30, of Philipsburg was found passed out in his vehicle in a public area along the 100-block of Walton Street, Chester Hill Borough. It was then discovered he was driving under the influence. Showers resisted police as he was being arrested. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Thursday at 6:25 p.m., a crash occurred on Morrisdale Allport Highway near Pleasant Meadow Drive, Morris Township. Joseph B. Dunsmore, 39, of Huntingdon was driving when a deer ran onto the roadway and subsequently struck the deer. Dunsmore and three children were wearing seat belts and were not injured.
———
On Saturday at 9:15 p.m., Scott Breiding, 26, of Munson, was stopped for driving a side-by-side utility vehicle on Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. Subsequent investigation indicated that Breiding was driving the UTV under the influence of alcohol. A legal breath test confirmed that Breiding was under the influence of alcohol while driving the UTV. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On Oct. 25 at 6:39 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a structure on the property and removed tools from the property, on the 400-block of Tobacco Road, Bradford Township.
Clearfield Borough
Police were called to Fairview Avenue for a report of a large branch down on the roadway. The Clearfield Borough crew responded and removed the branch.
———
Police assisted a motorist along North Second Street who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
———
Police were called for a report of a girl that had jumped from a vehicle while it was traveling on Nichols Street due to an altercation taking place. Police located the girl along Williams Street. She was transported back to her guardian.
———
A wallet was turned into police after it was located along Stadium Drive. The owner was located, and the wallet was returned.
———
Police responded to East Market Street for a disturbance taking place. Police arrived and found that a woman and man were engaged in a verbal argument. They were advised of the complaint.
———
Police are investigating a report of a vehicle that failed to stop for the red-lights on a school bus while it was dropping children off.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 2:15 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the area of River Road and Alliance Road. Upon making contact with the driver, Caleb Eisenhauer, 21, of Clearfield, and a juvenile passenger, officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana protruding for the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, a multicolored container and multiple clear baggies were found with pieces of a green vegetable like substance, suspected marijuana. An opened half can full of “Redd’s Wicked Lemonade” was also found in the front seat of the vehicle. Upon conducting standardized field sobriety it was discovered that Eisenhauer was under the influence of a controlled substance and was taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Eisenhauer was then released to a sober person. Charges are pending.
———
On Nov. 9 at 3:14 p.m., a possible theft of a package occurred on the 400-block of Wrigley Street, Clearfield. The complainant received an order from Sam’s Club and was missing one of the packages. The package was a Dyson vacuum valued at $219.98. This investigation is ongoing.
Curwensville Borough
Police were advised of a hit and run incident along State Street. The offender was able to be contacted and the incident was resolved without further action.
———
Police responded to the Dollar General for a vehicle lockout in which the vehicle was able to be unlocked without further incident.
———
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident along State Street in the area of Bloomington Avenue. The driver of the vehicle had suffered a medical emergency while driving and had gone off the roadway.
———
Police were contacted to check the welfare of a woman who appeared to be passed out in a motor vehicle. Police were further assisted by the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department and advised the woman she had to leave the area.
———
Police responded to a pedestrian accident in the area of Filbert Street. The boy was taken by Curwensville EMS from the scene.
———
Police were contacted for a welfare check in the area of Ann Street. The woman was found to not be responding correctly and appeared ill in which Curwensville EMS transported the woman to the hospital.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with a report of an ATV being operated on the roadway in the area of Carbon Mine Road and Old Erie Pike.
———
Police were contacted concerning a possible motor vehicle accident in the area of Beech Street, however, after locating the vehicle it was learned that there had not been an accident and the woman was attempting to find an address in the area.
———
Police responded to a Center Street address for a reported mental health incident in which the man had made threatening statements and left the area. The man was later located outside of Curwensville Borough and found to be in good health.
———
Police were contacted by a resident along Susquehanna Avenue for a reported found pedal bike. The bike was taken by police.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
Nov. 16
A 58-year-old Pittsburgh man reported losing his money clip containing cash, a driver’s license and a credit card while at Snappy’s on Saturday.
Nov. 15
A 29-year-old South Carolina man reported his tractor trailer got a flat when he hit a curb, but could not verify where the incident happened.
Nov. 14
Employees at the Blinker Sheetz reported a woman that appeared to be passed out in her vehicle on their parking lot. Upon arrival officers were able to wake up the 31-year-old Clearfield woman who stated she had been out with friends. The woman showed no signs of intoxication. The situation was handled without incident.
———
There were two false alarms at United Electric.
———
A 26-year-old Johnsonburg man reported losing his dog in the area of Fire Tower Road. He contacted the Humane Society who said the dog had been picked up by a resident and when the man tried to call the him, he would not answer and he was afraid the man was trying to keep his dog. Officers spoke to the man who found the dog and arranged for the owner to retrieve it.
———
A Hanes Drive woman reported that she thinks someone had been in her apartment because there was something in her window that she did not put there.
———
A Hanes Drive resident reported that her Huffy mountain bike was stolen from her stoop.
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
