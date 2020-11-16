Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township Police conducted a traffic stop on Rockton Mountain Highway and a female passenger held an active warrant through this department. The woman was able to satisfy the warrant on scene.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of Temple Avenue and Reed Street for multiple individuals on the roadway yelling at one another. Upon arrival, all parties were separated and cited for disorderly conduct. One man was also cited for public drunkenness.
———
Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on East Locust Street for a verbal disturbance. All parties were warned for their actions.
———
Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 200-block of Nichols Street for a report of criminal mischief to automobiles. Upon arrival, it was found that a man smashed out the rear window of the victim’s vehicle with a hammer. The man was cited for the incident.
———
Police assisted the Lawrence Township Police Department with a dog attack victim at the Snappy’s Convenience store on Clearfield Shawville Highway.
———
Police responded to a residence on Linden Street due to a neighbor’s swimming pool blowing up against their house. Officers were able to put the swimming pool back into the neighbor’s yard.
———
Police responded to West Pine and Williams Streets for a vehicle that drove onto the railroad tracks and became stuck.
———
Police responded to the 800-block of Barclay Street for a man walking through yards. Police searched the area on foot but were not able to locate the individual.
———
Police responded to a residence on the 600-block of West Locust Street for a woman inside her home yelling for help. Upon arrival, it was found that the woman was having a medical emergency. Police were able to gain entry for Clearfield EMS and the woman was transported to Penn Highlands Dubois.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 10:50 p.m., police received a report of theft at full throttle on Bigler Avenue. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Darren Summers, 40, of Curwensville stole a wallet from a 20-year-old Clearfield resident on the 1300-block of Bigler Avenue and then fled from the scene. Charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Friday at 6:06 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Washington Township, Jefferson County. Cassie C. Nedza, 23, of DuBois was driving when she struck a deer that was crossing the roadway. Nedza and passenger Timothy Nedza, 43, of DuBois, were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured.
———
On Nov. 10 at 9:10 p.m., a crash occurred on Coal Hill Road near its intersection with Luthersburg/Rockton Road, Brady Township. Thomas P. Pyne, 54, of DuBois lost control of his vehicle while rounding a sharp right curve and briefly entered the oncoming traffic lane. Pyne was unable to gain control of the vehicle and it overturned onto its left side just prior to striking an embankment. After striking the embankment, Pyne spun in a clockwise direction and came to final rest, facing south. He was transported by DuBois EMS to Penn Highland DuBois with minor injuries. PSP DuBois was assisted by Brady Township Volunteer Fire Department.
———
On Nov. 5 at 7:51 p.m., Jimmy Miles, 40, of Luthersburg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident on the 700-block of Luthersburg Rockton Road, Brady Township. Charges are pending at Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Nov. 3 at 7:31 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1600-block of Skyline Drive in Reade Township, Cambria County for a wanted subject shooting a pistol off his porch. When we arrived on scene, Joseph Brown, 24, of Fallentimber was located hiding in the house and was taken into custody for his two outstanding warrants. Brown was charged with resisting arrest, not to possess a firearm, and disorderly conduct. Brown was transported to Clearfield County Jail for his warrant.
State Police at Rockview
Sometime between July 1 and Nov. 13, a Stihl two stoke gas powered pole saw model HT75 was taken from the PennDOT stock pile shed located on the 600-block of Uzzell Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police at 355-7545.