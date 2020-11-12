Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 12:16 p.m., an incident of terroristic threats was reported to have occurred on Good Street, Houtzdale Borough. Through investigation, it was determined the incident was unfounded.
———
On Sunday at 8:23 a.m., a vehicle crash occurred in the left lane of Interstate 80, east near mile marker 114, Lawrence Township. Heidi C. Leber, 51, of Harrisburg was driving when a deer entered onto the roadway from the center median. Leber’s vehicle struck the deer. There were no injuries reported during this accident.
———
Between Nov. 7-8, unknown suspect(s) reportedly put an unknown liquid on a 40-year-old Coalport man’s vehicle and covered it with toilet paper and tape on Spruce Street, Coalport Borough .The suspect cleaned the car and moved it prior to calling police
———
Between Oct. 30-31, police received a report of a theft on Winburne Munson Road, Cooper Township. Unknown suspect(s) stole a 44-year-old Philipsburg woman’s two white propane tanks. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Sept. 26 at 1:12 a.m., April Lockett, 35, of Madera was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Clara Street, Houtzdale Borough.
The investigation revealed Lockett was in possession of a controlled substance, in possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and driving under the influence. Charges have been filed.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to East Locust Street and North Fifth Street for a vehicle blocking a driveway. The owner of the vehicle was able to move the vehicle.
———
Police located an orange capped syringe laying on the sidewalk along the 300 block of Reed Street. The syringe was collected and properly disposed of by police.
———
Police are investigating a report of unauthorized use of motor vehicle that occurred along West Pine Street. The vehicle has since been returned to the owner.
———
Police responded to West Pine Street and Turnpike Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. Police report that a vehicle pulled from West Pine Street into the path of a vehicle being driven on Turnpike Avenue. As a result, one vehicle was pushed into a porch of a residence. The two drivers were checked out by EMS. One woman refused treatment and the other was transported to the hospital.
———
Police received two calls from residents who had received a call advising them that they had won $800,000 dollars and a Mercedes vehicle. To claim the prize, they were to send five $1,000 prepaid cards to them. They were aware that it was a scam and did not provide any personal information to them.
———
Police handled an incident of harassment from a Cemetery Road address.
———
Police were called to the Skate Park inside the Clearfield Driving Park for a man that was asleep on one of the benches. Upon contacting the man, it was discovered that he had an active arrest warrant from the Clearfield County Domestic Relations Office. Upon arresting the man, police located a stolen pocket purse in his possession. The purse was later linked to a theft that occurred in the area of Turnpike Avenue.
———
Police responded to Pennsylvania Avenue after a resident caught individuals prowling around a residence on a camera around 3 a.m. Police are currently investigating the incident.
———
Police responded to West Pine Street for a woman that was refusing to leave a residence. Police arrived and were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
Police received a call about a juvenile who had failed to return home from a friend’s house. Police were able to contact the juvenile and advise him to return home.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Nov. 4 at 10:16 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on I-80 West, Sandy Township. Walter Velez Laureano, 33, of Shenandoah Borough displayed signs of being impaired by a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. A search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was seized from within the vehicle. Charges are pending Velez Laureano’s blood results through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Nov. 10
A 24-year-old Knox man reported that someone hit and damaged his vehicle while it was parked in the Walmart parking lot the four days prior.
———
False alarm at JC Penney.
———
A vehicle driven by a 76-year-old Treasure Lake woman pulled out from the stop sign at Midway Drive, into the path of a vehicle driven by a 77-year-old Mahaffey woman causing the two to collide. No injuries reported.
———
A 58-year-old woman reported a man named David was talking though her computer. She reported that he was asking for phone cards so he could refund a purchase she made a few months ago.
Nov. 9
A 43-year-old DuBois man lost control of his vehicle while traveling on Platt Road, causing it to cross the other lane, travel down an embankment, and come to rest on its side. The man showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking earlier in the day. Moderate injuries were reported and his vehicle was towed from the scene. Charges pending.
———
False alarm at Ross.
———
A DuBois woman reported someone cut the locks off of her storage unit on Wayne Road and replaced them with different locks.
———
A 37-year-old Treasure Lake woman reported receiving harassing text messages from 38-year-old Treasure Lake woman. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
DuBois Mall security reported several juveniles towing other juveniles on what appeared to be sleds, behind their cars in the mall parking lot. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
False alarm at JC Penney.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Wednesday at 10:07 a.m., a crash occurred on East Main Street, Big Run Borough, Jefferson County. Troopers found that Benjamin J. Smith, 27, of DuBois was following Brian K. Rosenberger, 27, of Reynoldsville too closely, resulting in a rear-end crash. There were no injuries as a result of this crash.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Nov. 2 at 10:19 p.m., a 45-year-old Philipsburg man stole from a 18-year-old Houtzdale woman at Weis Market, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.
———
On Sept. 30 at 3:44 p.m., police investigated an incident of drug possession involving a 42-year-old Galloway, Ohio man on I-80 East, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Charges are pending.