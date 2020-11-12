State Police at Clearfield
On Tuesday at 9:46 a.m., it was reported to police that a 70-year-old Munson man’s gas can with 5 gallons of gas was stolen from a cargo trailer on Hardscrabble Road, Morris Township.
———
On Monday at 4:09 p.m., Kevin Beniquez, 36, of Curwensville allegedly stole a bottle of Aquafina water from Snappy’s on Filbert Street, Curwensville Borough.
When a store employee confronted him, he dumped the water out, then tried to hand her the empty bottle. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.