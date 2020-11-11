Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

Police received a report of harassment from a local business owner. An individual was allegedly creating Facebook posts that reflected negatively on his business.

Police received a call from an individual in reference to trespassing. According to the complainant, her neighbor raked approximately 10 leaves off her property.

Police were requested to check the welfare of a man on Holmes Avenue. Contact was made with the man and he appeared to be fine.

Police were requested to check the welfare of a woman in a car parked at a local business on Park Avenue. Upon arrival, it was found that the woman was not from the area and was lost. The business owner let the woman stay in the parking lot until somebody could come and get her.

Police were dispatched to the area of East Pine and South Third Streets for a man that was on the sidewalk yelling. Police were not able to locate the man.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Tuesday at 2:54 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Rush Township, Centre County near Laurel Acres Lane. Kayla N. Ray, 30, of Clearfield was following too closely to a vehicle driven by Randall Whitmore, 39, of Warren, Ohio. Whitmore slowed abruptly for traffic and Ray subsequently rear-ended his vehicle. No injuries occurred as a result of the crash.

On Monday at 1:29 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Boggs Township, Centre County. Justin R. Fancher, 30, of Blakely was driving when a deer ran out in front of his vehicle and he struck the deer. Fancher was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision and no injuries were reported.

On Nov. 4 at 6:31 a.m. a crash occurred on Route 220, Boggs Township, Centre County. Aaron M. Packer, 27, of Blanchard struck a deer with his vehicle in the right lane. Packer was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured.

