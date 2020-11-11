Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of harassment from a local business owner. An individual was allegedly creating Facebook posts that reflected negatively on his business.
———
Police received a call from an individual in reference to trespassing. According to the complainant, her neighbor raked approximately 10 leaves off her property.
———
Police were requested to check the welfare of a man on Holmes Avenue. Contact was made with the man and he appeared to be fine.
———
Police were requested to check the welfare of a woman in a car parked at a local business on Park Avenue. Upon arrival, it was found that the woman was not from the area and was lost. The business owner let the woman stay in the parking lot until somebody could come and get her.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of East Pine and South Third Streets for a man that was on the sidewalk yelling. Police were not able to locate the man.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 2:54 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Rush Township, Centre County near Laurel Acres Lane. Kayla N. Ray, 30, of Clearfield was following too closely to a vehicle driven by Randall Whitmore, 39, of Warren, Ohio. Whitmore slowed abruptly for traffic and Ray subsequently rear-ended his vehicle. No injuries occurred as a result of the crash.
———
On Monday at 1:29 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Boggs Township, Centre County. Justin R. Fancher, 30, of Blakely was driving when a deer ran out in front of his vehicle and he struck the deer. Fancher was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision and no injuries were reported.
———
On Nov. 4 at 6:31 a.m. a crash occurred on Route 220, Boggs Township, Centre County. Aaron M. Packer, 27, of Blanchard struck a deer with his vehicle in the right lane. Packer was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured.