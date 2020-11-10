Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Sometime between Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. and Nov. 4 at 7 a.m., unidentified suspect(s) entered the Irvona Fire Company Building, Julia Street, Irvona Borough, and stole approximately $400 worth of equipment. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clearfield. The investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
On Nov. 4 at 2:05 p.m., police received a report of multiple retail thefts committed by Traci Laird, 49, of West Decatur. A citation was filed based on the Asset Protection report from Walmart.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Police recently responded to a crash on Route 255, Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township. This crash was a hit and run crash that occurred between Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 at unknown hours. A vehicle was traveling south when it traveled into the opposite lane and struck several cement pavers that were located roadside. The cement pavers were located at North Star Aggregates. After striking the cement paves, the vehicle returned onto Route 255 and fled the scene.
———
On Nov. 5 at 9 p.m., a domestic incident was investigated on Home Camp Road, Union Township. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that James Snedden, 58, of Rockton used a cane to grab a 59-year-old Rockton woman around the neck. No injuries were reported. Snedden was cited for harassment through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
Sometime between Oct. 14 and Oct. 24, a theft occurred on Redwood Drive, Huston Township. During the incident, unknown suspect(s) removed a chest filled with miscellaneous movies and fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at (814) 371-4652.
DuBois City Police
Saturday, Nov. 7
At 1:09 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to residence located on the 100-block of East Long Avenue for a 911 hang up call. Control stated that a child called and said they were home alone with their 7-year-old brother and then hung up. Police responded to the address and made contact with the child who called. Police were able to make contact with the adult in the residence and found that the children were not home alone and were okay. No further action was needed.
———
At 3:36 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a residence on the 100-block of East Washington Avenue for the report of a burglary. The victim stated that she returned home and found that someone gained access into her residence and stole her wedding ring. The investigation continues.
———
At 6:40 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to contact a woman in reference to her separated husband sending her friend threatening text messages. The woman advised police that her husband sent her friend a message stating that he was going to kill his wife. After receiving this information and reading the Facebook post, police began an investigation into the matter. Police then found that the woman sent the message to her friend in an attempt to get her husband in trouble. Charges of False Reports to Law Enforcement are pending against the woman.
Friday, Nov. 6
At 12:35 a.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a residence on the 200-block of West Scribner Avenue in reference to an anonymous caller stating they could hear a man and woman fighting. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with the man and woman in question. They advised police that they were going through a tough time and got into a verbal argument. Both parties stated that everything was ok and police did not observe any physical injuries to either party.
———
At 12:26 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a business on Beaver Drive in reference to a suspicious man in a vehicle. Upon arrival of police, they were able to determine that the driver was under the influence. While speaking to the driver, he admitted to huffing four cans of duster. Charges are pending against the man.
———
At 2:09 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to the area of East Park Avenue and North Brady Street for the report of a hit and run accident that just took place. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with the victim. The victim stated that she was stopped at the light when her vehicle was rear ended by another vehicle. She then stated that driver left the scene without exchanging the vehicle information. Police were able to locate the other driver and she was issued multiple traffic citations for the violations.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 11:47 a.m., police received a call concerning found prescription medication on the 200-block of Gorton Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Oct. 31 at 9:21 a.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a dirt bike in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The dirt bike then failed to yield to emergency lights and siren and fled at a high rate of speed. After a brief pursuit the driver, identified as Shane Wagner, 22, of Morrisdale, was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. Wagner was also found to be under the influence and refused a blood draw.