Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 4 p.m., Austin T. Swatsworth, 23, of Mahaffey knowingly trespassed at a property along the 200-block of Murphy Road, Ferguson Township. Approximately one year ago, during hunting season the property owner, a 50-year-old Clearfield man, told Swatsworth that he was not permitted on the property.
———
On Thursday at 12:47 p.m., a two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Route 322 and McDowell Road, Bradford Township. Timothy C. Walker, 60, of Woodland was stopped at the stop sign and pulled out directly into the path of Stephanie Shingledecker, 40, of Morrisdale. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and no injuries were reported. Police were assisted on scene by BJW Fire Company.
———
Sometime between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, unknown suspect(s) stole a 52-year-old Osceola Mills woman’s 2006 Yellow Honda Motor Co. LTD while it was parked on Horseshoe Curve Road, Decatur Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Nov. 4 at 2:11 p.m., Wayne Neeper, 74, of Curwensville, and Daniel Lindgren, 60, of Curwensville, got into an argument on the 300-block of Ridge Avenue Extension, Pike Township. During the argument, Lindgren raked leaves onto Neeper’s property and repeatedly yelled at him. Neeper then struck Lindgren with a rake. Both were cited with harassment.
———
During the early hours of Nov. 1, an individual drilled a hole in a vehicle’s gas tank on the 100-block of Pheasant Drive, Morris Township, in order to steal gas from the vehicle. The damage caused was valued at over $1000. This is the second reported case in the area within the past several weeks. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Nov. 2 at 10:24 p.m., a 48-year-old Olanta man was arrested for simple assault following an argument with a 46-year-old Olanta woman. During the course of the argument, the man fired a pistol in the vicinity of the woman on Bloomington Glen Richey Highway, Pike Township.
———
On Nov. 2 at 8:40 p.m., a 62-year-old Sandy Ridge woman was arrested for driving following a traffic stop on the 1200-block of Walton Street, Chester Hill Borough. Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
On Oct. 30 at 3:36 a.m., police were dispatched to Laura Street, Chester Hill Borough, for the report of a domestic incident. After speaking to both involved persons, a 47-year-old Philipsburg man and a 44-year-old Philipsburg woman, it was determined that charges should be filed against both through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office. One person was found to have an active domestic relations warrant. That person was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a parking complaint along Bigler Avenue. The vehicle was found to be disabled and was removed later in the day.
———
Police responded to a trespassing complaint along Daisy Street. Police found that that the actor never entered the building, only walked by on the sidewalk.
———
Police responded to South Park for an alarm that was activated at a residence. Police found that the new owners had accidentally tripped the alarm.
———
Police initiated a traffic stop along Gulich Avenue for a traffic violation and found the driver to be operating under the influence of Marijuana and Methamphetamine. The man was found to have active warrants, a suspended license and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
Police responded to West Locust Street for a man who had entered a basement and removed items. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
Police responded to Turnpike Avenue for a neighbor dispute over property lines.
———
Police were called to Merrill Street for a report of lights being seen in a vacant building. Police arrived and found the building to be secure and the lights to be from an adjacent camera system.
———
A cell phone was recovered along Martin Street. The owner was contacted about the phone.
———
Police assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle along East Eighth Street.
———
A portable charging device was turned over to police after it was located along the River Walk. The owner may claim it by calling 765-7819.
Lawrence Township
On Saturday at 8 a.m., police received a call of a crash with a possibly intoxicated driver in the area of McGeorge Road and Tyler Road. Officers arrived on scene and observed a black Chevrolet pickup with a smashed windshield and front end along the side of the road. Officers made contact with the driver, Robert S. Makin, 64, of Portage, and it was deemed that he was under the influence of alcohol. Officers placed Makin into custody and transported him to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Mann was thenreleased to a sober party. Charges are pending lab results.
———
On Nov. 4 at 2:05 p.m., police received a report of a retail theft that occurred at Walmart on Oct. 31. A woman, later identified as Nichole Eminhizer, 39, of Clearfield, was found to have switched UPC tags and paid less than $2 for over $78 worth of merchandise. Charges of retail theft and trespassing are pending at this time. Eminhizer currently has active warrants through Lawrence Township Police and the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.