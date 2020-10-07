Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a civil issue between a landlord and a tenant at a local apartment complex. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the incident.
———
Police received a report of a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 322. Police searched the area with negative results.
———
A dirt bike helmet was located by a good samaritan and turned into police. The helmet is described as green and silver with flame decals.
———
Police responded to a dispute between two neighbors. Police arrived in the area and deescalated the incident. Police are continuing to investigate.
———
Police received a noise complaint in reference to the ongoing construction in the area.
———
Police responded to an alarm being activated at a local convenience store. Police arrived in the area and learned that an employee had accidentally activated the alarm.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint in the area of Holmes Avenue. Police arrived on scene and spoke to the residents who agreed to be more quiet.
———
Police responded to a report of a possible suicidal man. Police arrived on scene and found the man to be safe.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 1 at 7:11 a.m., police received a call from an Omaha, Neb. in reference to a mission person at Sapp Bros Truck Stop. Officers were then notified a short time later from the complainant that the missing person was located at a nearby gas station. This case is closed.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a local business involving counterfeit money. The cash was a fake $100 bill. The suspect is a possible African or Hispanic man driving a white passenger car, possibly BMW. Anyone with information is asked to contact Curwensville Police Department.
———
Police had a wallet turned into their department, which belonged to a known individual.
———
Police performed a vehicle lockout for a man on Fuel On.
———
Police responded to Bloom Street for a report of electrical wires hanging down low after an Advanced Disposal truck had come through. Penelec was contacted and repaired the issue.
———
Police assisted the Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder Company with a reported gas leak along Susquehanna Avenue.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Monday at 3:50 p.m., an incident occurred on Cardinal Drive, Union Township. An 18-year-old Rockton man became involved in a physical altercation with his sister, a 16-year-old Rockton girl. Harassment charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
Police received a call regarding suspicious activity on Mahoning Street by the caller’s vehicle at approx. 6:30 a.m. The caller stated there was a four door maroon extended cab truck and a sedan with a female driver and a Virginia registration. The pickup truck pulled in front of the caller’s vehicle, and a man got out with a chain and was walking towards her vehicle. When he saw the caller sitting in her other vehicle, he got back in his truck and they both left.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of the 200-block of West Long Avenue for the report of a woman who was walking with her child and the child had no coat on. The caller requested a welfare check on the child. Police searched the area but did not locate the mother or child.
———
Police were dispatched to the 400-block of South Main Street for a complaint of a dog running loose. The caller followed the dog to a residence, which the door was open and it appeared as though nobody was home. Upon arrival, officers responded to the residence and located an opened door at the rear of the house. Officers observed several animals. A woman appeared and advised that she was in the shower and unaware that the door was left open. She secured the door and no further action was taken.
———
Police received a noise compliant on the 300-block of South Jared Street. The caller reported the neighbors are being very loud. Upon arrival, police were unable to hear any noise coming from the residence.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 2 at 1:18 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop after observing several traffic violations on McGees Mills Road near Beach Run Road, Bell Township. Upon contact with the driver, Clifford Troutman, 39, of Reynoldsville, he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A consent search of the vehicle yielded marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Troutman was charged with possession with intent to deliver, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, and multiple summary traffic violations.
———
On Oct. 1 at 3:14 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 550, Benner Township, Centre County. Devin M. Walk, 18, of Snow Shoe, lost control of his vehicle and struck an embankment. Walk was wearing his seat belt and no injuries occurred as a result of this crash.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 18 at 6:18 p.m., police pursued a UTV through Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.