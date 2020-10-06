Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to the Thompson Street area for a reported theft that had taken place. No charges were filed and items were returned to their owners.
———
Police were contacted by a resident concerning juveniles in the cemetery. The juveniles were not able to be located.
———
Police were contacted by an area resident and responded to fireworks being sent off in the Filbert and George Street areas. Residents are reminded that although legal now in the state, they are still unable to set them off in residential areas.
———
Police responded to a suspicious person call at the Curwensville Commons in which a woman was supposedly wanted. The woman was found to not have any outstanding warrants at this time.
———
Police responded to a residence along Meadow Street where drug paraphernalia was located. The home was vacant at the time and believed to be occupied by squatters.
———
Police received an animal complaint involving a dog jumping a fence along Allegheny Street. The owner of the dog was spoken to and advised to keep the animal on their property.
———
Police handled a civil child custody incident along South Street.
———
Police responded to an Anderson Street residence for a child, who had locked herself in a pair of handcuffs. Police were able to free the child from the grill she had been locked to.
———
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident along Filbert Street, in which a known man had backed into the Fuel On building. No injuries were reported.
———
Police received a complaint of the doors to the concession stands at the softball fields in Irvin Park, which were kicked in. The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
———
Police assisted a resident with ATM machine at Northwest Bank, which had broken during a transaction.
———
Police received an anonymous complaint regarding a vehicle parked in a handicap spot, with the occupants allegedly consuming alcohol. The incident was unfounded.
———
Police assisted the state police with a pornography investigation involving minors.
———
Police responded to an active alarm at the Dollar General. Once on scene, police learned that the alarm had gone off due to movement from a balloon inside the store.
———
A motorist was stopped who had outstanding warrants through state police. The money was collected from the motorist to cover fines owned.
———
Police responded to a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. Makeup and lottery tickets were removed from a vehicle parked at a local business.
———
Police responded to a road rage incident involving a man following another individual. It was determined by police that the suspect was just driving the same route as the complainant.
———
Police were contacted concerning a harassment by communication incident. The suspect was contacted and advised that he thought he had been contacting another individual and would cease further contact.
———
Police responded to a local housing unit for a mental health incident. The individual willingly left with Curwensville Ambulance.
———
Police at the Curwensville High School handled a tobacco violation involving juveniles.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Friday at 6:07 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East at mile marker 145.5, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Davit Dudauri, 58, of Belleville, N.J., attempted to shift lanes, when his trailer struck a vehicle driven by Gianna M. Davison, 21, of Shickshinny. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and no injuries were reported.
———
On Sept. 26-27, police investigated a theft from a motor vehicle on Curtin Street, Rush Township, Centre County. At some point during the overnight hours, an unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle owned by a 69-year-old Osceola Mills man, and removed items from inside the car. Anybody with information, please contact police at 355-7545.
———
On Sept. 25 at 6:26 p.m., police responded to the 200-block of North Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, for a report of a domestic involving a 26-year-old Chester Hill Borough woman and a 44-year-old Philipsburg man. Further investigation resulted in the man being arrested for harassment by physical contact.
———
On Monday at 1:43 p.m., an incident occurred as a compound bow was found on the 100-bock of North Richard Street, Rush Township, Centre County. Anyone with information or who is missing a compound bow, contact PSP Rockview at 355-7545.