Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Officers responded to a residence on Clearfield Street for an individual burning garbage. Upon arrival, the fire was unattended, and officers tried making contact with the suspects but were not able to do so. Citations to be filed.
———
Officers responded to an apartment building on Leavy Avenue for an incident of harassment. According to the woman, two other women were verbally harassing her. Contact was made with the suspects and they were warned for their actions.
———
Officers responded to a psychological emergency at a residence on the 100-block of South Second Street. The woman agreed to be transported to Penn Highlands for a mental health evaluation.
———
Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at a residence on the 300-block of Turnpike Avenue. The incident was listed as unfounded.
———
Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 500-block of Nichols Street for a reported theft. A male was viewed on camera stealing a “Support Your Local Police” sign from the victim’s yard. Another victim contacted police and notified them that they also had a sign stolen from their yard. The man is known to officers and charges are pending.
———
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being driven by a wanted man. The man was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Officers responded to an alleged assault that occurred at a residence on North Second Street. It was found that a man struck a woman in the face and caused injury. The man was charged with Simple Assault along with several other related charges. The suspect was located the next day and taken into custody. The suspect is still currently in CCJ on $50,000 bail. He was not able to post bail.
———
Officers were flagged down by a man on Bigler Avenue. Upon further investigation, it was found that the man “blacked out” from drugs inside of a car and the driver made him exit the vehicle. The man then began walking and ended up in Clearfield. It was found that the man was wanted by State Parole and he was taken into custody and later released to State Parole Agents.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 11:09 a.m., corrections officers at Clearfield County Jail discovered a shiv during a search of the restricted housing unit. Storm Armagost, 24, of Ridgway, admitted to the possession of the weapon. Charges are pending at this time.
———
On Friday 12:21 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Avenue and Country Club Road for an equipment violation. During the course of the investigation, Richard Gearhart, 42, of Clearfield, and Albert McGary, 56, of Clearfield, were found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Gearhart was housed in Clearfield County Jail on a probation violation. Charges were filed.
———
Officers were notified by Walmart Asset Protection of a continuous theft that had been occurring since Aug. 20, with the last incident being Sept. 18. Upon reviewing video surveillance, officers were able to identify the suspects as Branden Jury of Clearfield and Katlyn Hartman of Grampian. Charges have been filed.
———
Police are investigating an attempted theft by deception of over $200,000. James Schubert, 59, of Clearfield, and Edward Hicks, 83, of Osceola Mills, passed a forged check in the amount of $197,232.74 for the purchase of a Lick Run Road residence. They also offered $15,000 in additional checks that were never produced for the purchase of the victim’s belongings in the residence, and a vehicle. Charges have been filed against both suspects.