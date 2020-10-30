Bigler Township Regional Police
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of a woman stealing a soda from a local business. Police made contact with the woman who agreed to pay for the item.
———
Police were dispatched to the parking lot of a local business for a disturbance involving four individuals yelling at each other. Police arrived in the area but could not locate the parties involved.
———
Police received a report of theft from a local laundromat. It was reported that $200 worth of clothes were stolen from one of the machines. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to a dispute pertaining to child custody. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the incident.
———
Police responded to a report of an elderly woman being locked outside her residence. Police arrived and were able to gain access to the home through an unlocked window.
———
Police received a report of a break-in at a local residence. While police were on scene taking the report, they learned that the caller had kept his dog in a crate for four days with limited food and water. Dog Law Enforcement was contacted and evaluated the animal. Police are continuing to investigate.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 22 at 1:25 p.m., police received a report of a 16-year-old girl who was in possession of tobacco on school property at the Clearfield Junior Senior High School. Charges have been filed against the girl.
———
On Oct. 12 at 7:40 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop for an expired registration on Daisy Street Extension. A 17-year-old boy was found to be under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance. Driving under the influence and drug possession charges are pending.
State Police at DuBois
Police recently received a complaint regarding the theft of a 51-year-old Reynoldsville man’s aluminum soffit and fascia brake from Game Lands Road, Union Township. This theft occurred between Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. and Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. Further information was provided concerning a neighbor that witnessed unknown suspects loading the brake into a pickup truck and exiting the scene. Anyone with information regarding this theft, should contact PSP DuBois.
