Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
Officers were dispatched to Green Glen Drive in reference to the callers car door being open. The caller reported she knows the car door was shut earlier in the day. Upon arrival, officers checked the vehicle and it appeared that nothing was out of place. The caller confirmed nothing was taken or appeared to be out of place. No one was located in the area.
———
Officers were dispatched to Hoover Avenue for a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, the building was found to be secure. No key holder responded.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., a 70-year-old Philipsburg man reported that an unknown entity from Social Security contacted him stating that he needed to purchase a large sum of money ($12,000) in gift cards or his accounts would be frozen. The unknown entity also related to the man that two federal agents would be coming to his house to retrieve the gift cards. The man purchased the gift cards and relayed the card numbers to the unknown entity. This incident is currently under investigation.
———
On Oct. 24-25, a 33-year-old Philipsburg man noticed his large Trump sign missing from the 1400-block of Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County. The sign was later determined to be stolen by a 17-year-old girl. Police returned it to the man and charges were withheld on the wishes of the man.
———
On Oct. 4 at 2:44 a.m., police investigated an incident of driving under the influence on Pine Glen Road, Burnside Township, Centre County. Charges are pending against the driver, a 19-year-old Phililpsburg man.
———
On Sept. 19 at 1:28 a.m., police investigated an incident of criminal trespass and reckless burning on Water Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The suspect in this investigation, 39-year-old Homer City woman, was taken into custody without incident.
———
On Sept. 6 at 4:15 a.m., police investigated an incident of driving under the influence on Gorton Road, Snow Snow Township, Centre County. Charges are pending against a 32-year-old Moshannon man.