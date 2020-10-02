Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 9 p.m., police investigated a fire that destroyed a 94-year-old Madera man’s garage on the 1200-block of Banion Road, Bigler Township. Upon completion of the investigation, the fire was ruled accidental. There were no injuries sustained. The estimated damage is $250,000 and the garage was not insured.
Clearfield Borough
Police were notified of a minor vehicle accident in the parking lot of a local business. Police assisted the parties involved with exchanging information.
Police received a report of a phone scam involving a man being asked multiple questions regarding his personal information.
Police responded to a report of a “hit and run” in the area of South Second Street. Police are investigating the incident.
Police received a report of a drug paraphernalia found in the area of East Pine Street. Police retrieved the item involved and disposed of it.
Lawrence Township Police were assisted by this department with an incident involving a semi-truck being stuck underneath the train bridge on River Road. Police arrived on scene and found that the vehicle had left the area. Police continue to search the area.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 4:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in Glen Richey for a report of a burglary in progress. It was reported that two known men cut the power off to the residence and burglarized the garage, while the residents were home. The men fled the scene when the home owner recognized that a burglary was taking place. This case is currently pending further investigation.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Police were dispatched to the 400-block of West DuBois Avenue for a report of someone on the caller’s roof who then left in a white car in an unknown direction. Upon arrival, police made contact with the caller and searched the area and were unable to locate anyone.
Police were dispatched to 100 Hospital Avenue, for a report of a man wandering around the parking lot acting erratic. Upon arrival, police made contact with the man, who appeared manic. While speaking with him, police noted an odor of marijuana emitting from his person and he advised, he just ingested medical marijuana which he vaped. While speaking with the man, he provided he has some other medical issues. The man advised he would like to speak with someone at the hospital. Police assisted him inside the hospital and made sure his vehicle was secure. Once inside, the man was seen by on-staff therapist and an ER doctor who advised, police were no longer needed and could leave.
Police met with a man who wanted to report a scam. He stated he received a call stating he had a warrant out of Texas and the police would be there in 20 minutes to pick him up. He was also advised his Social Security was going to be shut off if he did not take care of this. The man was advised this is not how a warrant service would be handled.
Police were dispatched to contact a woman in reference to a stolen purse. The woman reported having been at the Eastside Sports bar on Monday night, Sept. 28, from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. During this time her purse was stolen from her unlocked Jeep. She reported having numerous personal affects taken and also her prescription. Investigation continues.
Sandy Township
Sept. 29
A resident reported a woman walking on Kilmer Road pulling a suitcase and dressed inappropriately for the weather. Officers located the woman and gave her a courtesy transport.
An 18-year-old Brockway man lost control of his vehicle due to driving too fast rounding a curve on South Main Street. He reports he over corrected causing the vehicle to spin on the wet road, crossing the oncoming lane of travel, then climbed an embankment causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its roof. No injuries reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Sept. 28
Employees of Bath and Body Works reported receiving harassing in nature phone calls from an unknown man from a Michigan phone number.
Officers responded to Platt Road for a report of a vehicle in a pond. Upon arrival, the 21-year-old driver reported he swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle was pulled from the pond by another private vehicle. No injuries reported.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute between a 42-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter. The dispute was verbal in nature and officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
Sometime between Sept. 26 –Sept. 28, an Oakley backpack was reported missing from a 27-year-old Osceola Mills man’s vehicle on Walker Street, Rush Township, Centre County.