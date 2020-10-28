Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of a theft of medication. According to the victim, another woman went to CVS Pharmacy and picked up the victim’s prescription medication. The woman never returned with the medication. Charges to be filed.
———
Police were dispatched to a cardiac arrest at a residence on East Eighth Street. It was later found that the individual was not in cardiac arrest but overdosing on alcohol. The individual was transported to Penn Highlands for treatment.
———
Police served a mental health warrant on a woman at her residence on North Second Street. The woman was transported by officers to Penn Highlands for a mental health evaluation.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on Hook Street for a disturbance between two neighbors. Both were warned for their actions.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of Turnpike Avenue and McBride Street for a suspicious man who was to be walking between houses. Police were not able to locate the man.
———
Police received information that several juveniles were planning on breaking into vehicles. Police want to remind residents to lock their vehicles and report any suspicious activity immediately.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday, police conducted a traffic stop along South Second Street. Iva Goss, 55, of Clearfield was suspected of driving under the influence, and a field sobriety test was given. The driver was taken into custody for suspected drug DUI. She was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield. Lab results are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Friday at 10:59 p.m., a crash occurred on Washington Avenue, Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. Ann R. Paulson, 36, of DuBois was driving south in the construction zone when she struck a guide rail. Paulson’s vehicle came to final rest on the bridge in the construction zone, blocking the only open lane. She was not injured.
———
On Oct. 13 at 11:24 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a title 75 violation on the 3000-block of Luthersburg Rockton Road, Union Township. Upon further investigation, Stephen Duffalo, 47, of Rockton was arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are pending at this time.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 21 at 12:47 p.m., an incident involving harassment on Mahaffey Grampian Highway, Bell Township was reported to PSP Punxsutawney. This incident involved a 15-year-old Altoona girl victim. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 2 at 3:59 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near mile marker 139, Rush Township, Centre County. A vehicle was parked on the right shoulder with its emergency lights on attempting to tow a disabled vehicle, approximately two feet into the travel lane. A vehicle was unable to shift to the left lane due to traffic and struck it, causing minor damage.