Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 12:23 a.m., a 26-year-old Houtzdale man was stopped for speeding on Banion Road, Bigler Township. It was then determined the man had been driving under the influence of a drug. Charges are pending toxicology results.
On Saturday at 1:09 p.m., a black Springfield handgun was found in the area of Curtin Street and Elizabeth Street, Osceola Mills Borough. Anyone with information on the owner of the handgun is encouraged to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
On Saturday at 5:08 a.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on I-80 East near mile marker 113, Pine Township. While driving east, Nicole Stevens, 38, of Columbus, Ohio lost control of her vehicle and left the travel lane, striking the guide rail that is located on the right of the roadway. Stevens’ vehicle then overturned, coming to final rest on its roof. She and three other passengers, a 5-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, were treated with minor injuries.
On Friday at 6:13 p.m., a Smith and Wesson handgun was found near Blackburn Road, Woodward Township. Anyone with information as to who owns the handgun is encouraged to call PSP Clearfield.
On Friday at 5:30 p.m., an incident occurred when both Alisha Byron, 27, of Grassflat, and Ryan Byron, 39, of Grassflat, hit, slapped, and grabbed each other while traveling in a vehicle on the 1400-block of Grassflat Avenue, Cooper Township. Both were cited for harassment through District Court. Alisha Byron was also texting while she was driving and was cited appropriately.
On Friday at 3 p.m., police were contacted about a physical altercation that occurred at a location on Fourth Avenue, Curwensville Borough, involving an 83-year-old Curwensville woman as victim. No injuries occurred during the altercation.
On Friday at 1:39 p.m., a crash occurred in the parking lot of Burger King, Lawrence Township. For unknown reasons, Cara M. Artiola, 39, of Osceola Mills placed her vehicle in reverse and backed up; however, David L. Randall, 50, of Albion was stopped directly behind her and Artiola’s vehicle struck the front of Randall’s. All involved were wearing their seat belts and there were no injuries related to this incident.
On Oct. 21 at 6:17 p.m., a crash occurred on McAteer Street near Elizabeth Street, Houtzdale Borough. A vehicle was towing another vehicle via a tow dolly when the towed vehicle broke free. The towed vehicle moved through a yard and struck a parked vehicle.
On Oct. 21 at 10:25 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 879 west of Legion Hill Road, Penn Township. Larry A. Frantz, 73, of Grampian was driving too closely behind a vehicle driven by Heather L. Learish, 30, of Clearfield. Learish slowed to turn left into a driveway and Frantz was unable to slow down, swerving to avoid striking Learish’s vehicle but was unable to do so. Craig S. Hess, 60, of Clearfield was driving behind Frantz, and impacted Frantz’s vehicle. A passenger in the Hess vehicle — Kara Herman of Clearfield — received minor injuries. Grampian Fire Department, Curwensville Fire Department, and Curwensville EMS assisted at the crash scene.
On Oct. 21, police received a report of a stolen mailbox and post from an 87-year-old Philipsburg man on Dinky Road, Decatur Township. Unknown suspect(s) stole the mailbox and post between 11 a.m. on Sept. 20 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 21. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Oct. 20 at 5:27 p.m., a crash occurred on Old Erie Pike, Boggs Township. William T. Blankenship, 46, of Houtzdale lost control of his vehicle, which traveled off the roadway and impacted a house, which sustained major damage. Blankenship was not injured due to the crash. The house was occupied at the time of the crash but the occupant was not injured.
On Oct. 20 at 8:15 a.m., an unknown suspect kicked a 38-year-old Madera woman’s door and caused minor damage to it on Chestnut Street, Bigler Township. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction and manner. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP.
On Oct. 19 at 3:15 p.m., a crash occurred on state Route 53, Osceola Mills Borough. A vehicle was stopped in the roadway waiting for traffic to proceed when another vehicle struck its rear. There were no injuries as a result of this crash.
On Oct. 19 at 12:06 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was backing out of a parking space in a lot next to Shawville Highway, Bradford Township. The vehicle crashed into a legally parked vehicle. The driver in this incident was cited for careless driving.
On Oct. 19 at 11:45 a.m., unknown suspect(s) removed several items from the exterior of and broke a window of a 64-year-old Houtzdale man’s camp on Carles Lane, Morris Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
On Oct. 18 at 11 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 879, Covington Township. Ronald J. Askey, 77, of Frenchville was driving south on Frenchville Karthaus Highway near Caledonia Pike. The vehicle then crashed into an elk which walked onto the roadway. Askey was not injured as a result of this crash.
On Oct. 18 at 12:26 p.m., a crash occurred on Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Bradford Township. Taylor E. Gallaher, 24, of Hyde failed to see that traffic in front of her had stopped to turn left. As a result, she rear-ended a vehicle driven by Pamela. J. Lair, 69, of Morrisdale. All people involved were wearing seatbelts. Lair and her passenger, Ronald Carles of Houtzdale, suffered minor injuries. Gallaher was cited with traveling at a safe speed.
On Oct. 18 at 2:45 a.m., Keereea Veres, 30, of Kylertown and a 33-year-old Kylertown man were involved in a physical altercation on the 5600-block of Kylertown Drifting Highway, Cooper Township. Veres reportedly kicked the man during the altercation. Charges of harassment have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Oct. 18 at 2:45 a.m., a crash occurred on Cross Roads Boulevard, Beccaria Township. While driving north and negotiating a left curve on the roadway, the vehicle of Julia E. Droll, 47, of Madera left the right side of the roadway where it struck a tree and an embankment. Droll reported the crash to police five hours after the crash occurred. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. Droll will be cited with failing to immediately police after the crash occurred.
On Oct. 17 at 6:31 a.m., police were contacted regarding a few fraudulent charges on an 80-year-old Curwensville woman’s credit card on the 600-block of Anderson Street, Curwensville Borough. This trooper was able to have all changes to the account compensated by the company involved.
On Oct. 16 at 8:13 a.m., troopers responded to a residence for a possible active burglary on the 100-block of Horton Street, Decatur Township. Once on scene, troopers found Betty Moore, 43, of Bellefonte on the floor within the residence under the influence of narcotics. Moore was transported to Mount Nittany Hospital and was later charged with burglary and related charges.
Sometime between July 21 and Oct. 16, unknown suspect(s) stole a 33-year-old Osceola Mills man’s fuel pump from a location on the 1600-block of Parsonville Road, Decatur Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Oct. 16 at 7:27 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was driving on Fairview Road, Decatur Township. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a mailbox. The vehicle continued to travel off the roadway for approximately 40 yards and then returned to the roadway and fled the scene.
On Oct. 15 at 3:57 p.m., police responded to the 3000-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway for a reported theft. Upon further investigation, it was found a suspect forcefully removed a 60-year-old Morrisdale woman’s phone from her hand while she attempted to contact 911. The suspect then fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
On Oct. 14 at 1:21 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80, Bradford Township. Thomas E. Arida, 26, of North Tonawanda, N.Y., lost control of his vehicle while approaching slower traffic and struck a vehicle driven by Mohammed Ouaissa, 31, of Columbus, Ohio. Arida suffered minor injuries.
On Oct. 14 at 12:53 a.m., a crash occurred on Deer Creek Road, Morris Township. A driver lost control and traveled off the northbound shoulder, striking a tree. The vehicle continued to travel uncontrollably across both lanes of travel. The driver fled the scene prior to PSP arrival.
Sometime between June 1 and Oct. 10, a 55-year-old Hollidaysburg man had his camp broken into on the 300-block of Montgomery Road, Ferguson Township. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
On Oct. 5 at 12:22 p.m., Kenneth Youngblood, 38, of Osceola Mills reported to police to update his personal requirements due to being on Megan’s Law. While at the station, he was found to be in possession of drug and drug related paraphernalia. Charges were filed through District Court.
On Sept. 24 at 2 p.m., a firearm was found on Pine Street, Woodward Township. The investigation is continuing.
Police are currently investigating an incident which occurred in 2017 at a location on the 800-block of Woodland Bigler Highway, Bradford Township, in which a 16-year-old Woodland girl was inappropriately touched.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Officers were notified of a harassment incident that occurred on Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Walmart. An 18-year-old Clearfield woman advised that upon returning to her vehicle after some last minute shopping late in the evening, she observed a note described as “weird” and “creepy” that was attached to the car door from a 56-year-old Olanta man. A picture of the note was obtained by officers. This incident is pending further investigation.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sunday at 9:17 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Town Road and Lee Hollow Road, Newburg Borough, for both a moving and an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver, a 64-year-old Hastings man, was impaired and was taken into custody for driving under the influence.
On Oct. 5 at 8:37 a.m., police investigated a crash that occurred on Route 36, Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. The driver, a 58-year-old Mahaffey woman, was driving south on Route 36 and drove off the left side of the roadway, striking a utility pole. The driver was determined to be driving under the influence. Charges are pending.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
