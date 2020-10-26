Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police were notified by a local school bus company that a vehicle had traveled past a school bus while it was unloading children. Police are investigating the incident.
Police responded to a report of a disoriented man walking on the side of Gulich Avenue. Police arrived in the area and assisted the man with getting in contact with his family.
Police responded to a noise complaint at an East Cherry Street residence. Police made contact with the resident who agreed to be quiet.
Police were dispatched to a minor “fender bender” vehicle accident on East Market Street. Police arrived and located the driver involved. The driver was observed to be intoxicated. Police are investigating the incident.
Police were dispatched to a suspicious person exiting a vacant house on Daisy Street. Police arrived in the area but were unable to locate the individual involved.
Lawrence Township Police requested this department’s assistance with locating a man who was observed to throw an item at a residence with the intent to damage the property. Police arrived in the area located the man on Reed Street where he was taken into custody.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday, police received a report of criminal mischief at Lawrence Park Village. Upon investigation, it was found a suspect had been upset over his girlfriend leaving him for another man. In retaliation, Michael Schaeffer, 53, of Clearfield, threw oil, paint, and broke the apartment windows out of the new boyfriend’s residence at LPV. The suspect also spray-painted the bridge on Park Avenue Extension with vulgar wording about his ex-girlfriend. Schaeffer was located on foot and was taken into custody. He was housed in Clearfield County Jail and charges were filed for vandalism.
On Sunday at 8:30 a.m., police were dispatched to Economy Inn, South Second Street, Clearfield, for a report of a break in. Upon arrival, police identified Anthony English, 40, of Woodland, and discovered that he had picked a lock of a room at the Economy Inn and made his way into the room. Upon running English through Clearfield County Control, it was discovered that he was wanted by the Sheriff’s Department. When police attempted to take English into custody, he faked a medical emergency and had to be taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield to be medically cleared. Once medically cleared, English was transported and housed in Clearfield County Jail on his warrant. Charges have been filed for burglary, trespassing and other related offenses.
On Friday at 1:31 p.m., police were called to the Hyde Fire Department for a report of a man causing a disturbance. Police arrived and found that a verbal exchange took place inside the fire department. Randell L. Neeper was requested to leave the facility and refused. Neeper was cited for trespassing.
On Oct. 18, police received a report of ongoing harassment. A male was reported to have entered Lawrence Park Village without permission and threw paint onto a person’s front door. Charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Saturday at 12:56 a.m., an unknown suspect entered the Penfield Fireman’s Club, Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township. The suspect entered the building through the front door and is on camera disabling the alarm system. After disabling the alarm system, the individual entered another room and gained access to a safe. Upon gaining access to the safe, the suspect took an individual took an undetermined amount of money. The suspect then exited the building using the front door. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact PSP DuBois, 371-4652.
DuBois City Police
Oct. 25
Police were called about a suspicious man hanging around a business complex. The owner of the building reported damage that may have been recent. Officers were unable to locate the man.
Police were called by a father requesting police be present during a custody exchange. His request was denied and he was directed to his attorney.
Police received a report of a go-kart operating on the roadway. The man was located and directed not to be on the roadway.
Police were called to a possible domestic disturbance on West Long Avenue. It was reported a man and woman were arguing on the sidewalk for over 15 minutes. Officers arrived and learned there was no physical assault. The man and woman were asked to separate for some time.
While on patrol an officer witnessed a man acting strange and stopped to check his welfare. After an investigation it was learned the man was under the influence of methamphetamine and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken to Clearfield County Jail.
A woman reported possible criminal mischief to her vehicle. She reported to police she believed someone may have put sugar in her gas tank. There were no suspects at this time and the vehicle was operating normally.
Oct. 24
Emergency personnel were called to an East Scribner Avenue address for a report of a structure fire. The active fire was quickly extinguished. Upon inspection of the inside of the residence, conditions were found to warrant a criminal investigation unrelated to the fire.
Police received a report of two women smoking marijuana in a bathroom at the city park. The women were gone prior to officers arriving.
Police were called to Family Dollar on North Main Street for a report of a man and woman shoplifting. The two fled prior to officers’ arrival. They were located in the area shortly later. Charges will be filed on the two.
Police were called to YBC on Parkway drive for an activated burglar alarm. Officers arrived and learned it was an employee.
Police were called in reference to several street signs in a dumpster. Officers learned the signs were not local and were destroyed.
Police were called Sheetz on North Brady Street for a report of an intoxicated woman. The woman was arrested earlier by a neighboring jurisdiction and released to a sober adult. The woman exited the vehicle and was refusing to get back in. Officers arrived and convinced the woman to return to the vehicle in lieu of incarceration.
Oct. 23
Police were called to an East Long Avenue apartment to check the welfare of a man who had ingested heroin. Officers arrived and learned the man denied recent drug use and refused any medical treatment. The female caller had two active arrest warrants and was taken into custody.
A woman called and reported her ex-boyfriend stole her property. It was determined any crime that may have taken place would have been in Big Run. The caller was referred to Punxsutawney State Police.
———
Police were called to a Penn Highlands off site COVID-19 testing facility for a report of a man that had locked himself in the bathroom and was not answering staff. Officers arrived and gained entry to the bathroom. The man claimed he had ear buds in and denied any wrong doing. The man was cleared and permitted to stay on site.
Police were called to Sheetz on North Brady Street for a report of a group of juveniles sitting at an outside table with their bikes blocking the door. Officers arrived and asked the juveniles to abide by the store’s prohibition on using the table and remove their bike. The juveniles complied.
Police were called to East Second Avenue for a report of a barking dog. An officer checked the area and observed the dog for over 10 minutes and did not hear the dog bark once.
Penn Highlands requested officers locate a woman that walked out of the Emergency Room that was being treated for an involuntary mental health commitment. The woman was quickly located and returned to hospital staff.
A man reported being called a racial slur by another known man while serving legal papers. The reporting party wanted the incident documented due to similar incidents in the past. He was accompanied by a female witness. Shortly after leaving the station, the man called in a harassment complaint on the woman.
Police were called to check the welfare of woman that may have taken a large amount of pills. The caller stated his former girlfriend was upset over the break up and may have harmed herself. Officers checked several possible locations but was unable to locate her.
Officers served an emergency PFA on the man from the earlier harassment report. Another woman had petitioned the court for the emergency protection from abuse order and it was awarded. The emergency PFA will be in effect until Monday at 4 p.m.
Police were called to the East Park Avenue area for a report of a stray dog. The dog was not located.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Oct. 19, police investigated the theft of a Polaris Razor 800S from the woods behind a 29-year-old Westover man’s residence on Ridge Road, Burnside Township. The Polaris Razor was located on Oct. 22. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 8:19 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-80 East, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The driver involved was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
On Friday at approximately 9:45 a.m., police received a call in regards to a theft incident on North Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. A 77-year-old Boalsburg man reported that an unknown suspect entered the laundry room in the back of an apartment building and took approximately $65 to $70 worth of quarters. The man is unsure of what day the incident actually took place. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
On Friday at approximately 9:10 a.m., police received a call for a disorderly conduct incident on the 500-block of Phillips Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The investigation is ongoing.
On Oct. 2 at 11:47 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an expired registration at the intersection of Moshannon Street and North Ninth Street, Rush Township, Centre County. After speaking with the driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old Morrisdale man, it was determined that he had recently consumed alcoholic beverages. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted and it was determined that the driver was impaired. He was subsequently taken to Mount Nittany for a legal blood draw. The investigation is currently ongoing.
On Aug. 26 at 10:02 p.m., Ryan Diricco, 41, of Pleasant Gap was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine while driving a motor vehicle on Waddle Road, Patton Township, Centre County. Dricco drove a vehicle under the influence while three children were inside the vehicle, including an 11-year-old Pleasant Gap boy, an 11-year-old Pleasant Gap boy, a 2-year-old Pleasant Gap boy, and a 14-year-old Curwensville girl, placing them in substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Casey M. McClain’s office for endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, and driving under the influence.