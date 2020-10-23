Bigler Township Regional Police
Clearfield Borough
Police are investigating an incident that occurred at a local bank. Information was received that a man passed two fraudulent checks in the amount of $30,000. The incident is under further investigation.
Police responded to an apartment complex on the 200-block of East Cherry Street for a noise complaint. The people involved were warned for their actions.
Police responded to a parking complaint in the area of North Fifth Street. It was found two individuals were arguing over a public parking place. They were both informed because it is a public parking, the spot is not reserved for anyone.
Police responded to a report of terroristic threats at a residence on Dorey Street. Officers reported a man threatened to kill two individuals. The man was charged with terroristic threats and later located by police. He was transported to Clearfield County Jail on the charges.
DuBois City Police made contact with a woman in their jurisdiction that had an active warrant for her arrest through Clearfield Police Department. Officers responded and took custody of the female and transported her to CCJ.
Police responded to a minor vehicle accident on North Second Street. It was found that the man driving appeared to be under the influence. The man refused to submit to testing, so a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw. The man was later released.
Police received a report from an individual who informed officers that she went to a local pizza shop and received a burned pizza. When she asked for a new pizza, an employee told her that he burned it on purpose. Police informed the individual there are several other pizza shops in town to go to.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 7:51 a.m., police were called to the area of South Second Street and Chester Street for a report of a woman walking in and out of traffic, flailing her arms, and yelling to herself. Police arrived and located Autumn Rose Hall, 35, who was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Hall was subsequently taken into custody and incarcerated at the Clearfield County Jail for public drunkenness. Lawrence Township Police were assisted by the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department and Clearfield Borough Police Department.
On Thursday, police received a report of a theft of services. Two local men, Richard Chambers, 78, and David Finkbeiner, 54, both of Clearfield, were cited for using Rent-A-Center’s dumpster without permission.
Curwensville Borough
DuBois City Police
State Police at Ebensburg
On Sept. 23 at 9:25 p.m., a single vehicle collision occurred on Skyline Drive, Reade Township. Jennah M. Stimer, 18, of Ramey was driving in a 35-miles-per-hour speed zone, while her vehicle’s cruise control was set at 55 mph. Stimer was negotiating a left-hand curve prior to driving over a small bridge. Stimer’s vehicle became airborne for approximately 30 feet as it traveled across the bridge, due to the vehicle’s unsafe speed of travel.
The vehicle then traveled off the roadway and struck a telephone pole. During this investigation, it was determined Stimer was impaired. Stimer was transferred to Miner’s Hospital for blood testing. Charges will be filed against Stimer for driving under the influence and numerous traffic offenses.
Police were assisted at the scene by Reade Township Volunteer Fire Department.
State Police at Rockview
