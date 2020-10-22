Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday, police received a report of a PICS check violation that occurred at Rural King in Clearfield.
Upon review, it was found Jennifer Arnt, 37, of Philipsburg had failed a gun background check due to a prior criminal history.
Criminal charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.