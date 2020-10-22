Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Thursday, police received a report of a PICS check violation that occurred at Rural King in Clearfield.

Upon review, it was found Jennifer Arnt, 37, of Philipsburg had failed a gun background check due to a prior criminal history.

Criminal charges have been filed.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

