Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to the 400-block of West Front Street for a report of a man experiencing a mental health crisis. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the man and family. Police referred the incident to Crisis.
———
Police responded to a vehicle accident on North Third Street. Police arrived on scene and found that a sedan had traveled off the roadway, stuck a parked car, and pushed over a light pole. The driver of the vehicle had fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police later located the driver involved, took her into custody, and transported her to the hospital for possible injuries.
———
Police responded to a security alarm being activated an unoccupied residence. Police arrived and found it to be a false alarm.
———
Police were dispatched to a noise complaint on Holmes Avenue. Police arrived on scene but were unable to make contact with any resident. The noise stopped and police cleared.
———
Police responded to a mental health crisis on Nichols Street. Police arrived and assisted the man to the hospital for treatment.
———
Police responded to a suspicious person being observed to walk into a vacant residence. Police arrived and located the woman inside the residence and found her to contain a warrant. The woman was taken into custody and transported to the jail.
———
Police received a report of an internet scam involving a vehicle being posted for sale. The victim was asked to purchase the vehicle with gift cards and submit them via email. The public is reminded to be cautious when purchasing items online from unknown sellers.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Tuesday at 2:10 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Airport Road, Bell Township, Jefferson County. Russell Bloom, 31, of DuBois displayed signs of being impaired by a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. A consent search of the vehicle was conducted and a smoking pipe containing suspected marijuana residue was seized from the vehicle. Bloom refused a blood draw. Charges are pending.
———
On Tuesday at 12:46 p.m., a vehicle was stopped for a summary equipment violation on Bee Line Highway, Sandy Township. Police interacted with the driver, a 61-year-old Penfield man, and found that he was under the influence of a controlled substance. The man was arrested for driving under the influence. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Monday at 10:40 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 255 near Dollar General in Penfield. Alyssa K. Wood, 32, of DuBois began to fish tail on the wet roadway and exited the road, striking a fire hydrant. Wood received minor injuries. Police were assisted on scene by Penfield VFD, Northpoint Fire Company, Bennetts Valley EMS and DuSan EMS.
———
On Monday at 12:11 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 153, Huston Township. Michael A. Couch, 62, of Saint Marys was driving when he lost control and went off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and impacting a tree. Couch was wearing his seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.
DuBois City Police
Oct. 19
Officers were dispatched to North Fourth Street for a report of a vehicle striking two parked vehicles. Upon arrival, officers learned a man was driving a 2007 Dodge and was pulling a trailer. He was making a left turn from North Fourth Street on to an Unnamed Alley. In doing so, he struck two parked vehicles. All information was exchanged for all parties.
———
Officers had two different calls regarding landlord/tenant issues. The callers were advised that is a civil matter.
———
Officers conducted multiple traffic stops which resulted in issuing warnings and citations.
———
Officers were dispatched to Giant Eagle for the report of a hit-and-run vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who is doing construction at that site. The trailer was struck by a vehicle who then left the scene. There were minor dents to the trailer. Investigation continues.
———
Officers were dispatched to Tower Lane for the report of a woman who pressed an emergency alert. The caller advised she did not need an ambulance but does need someone. Upon arrival, officers made entry into the house using a key from a neighbor. Officers located the woman in a bedroom on the floor. The woman had fallen and has been there for several hours. Officers dispatched for an ambulance for an evaluation. Once the ambulance arrived on scene, officers cleared.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On April 23, a suspect attempted to purchase a firearm from Belding and Mull, Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County, but was denied on the PICS check. This incident is currently under investigation.