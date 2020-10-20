Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Oct. 14 at 10:03 a.m., police received a report of bad checks from Reed Brothers. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Anthony Decker, 26, of Brookville had written Reed Brothers a check which was then rejected due to insufficient funds. Charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Oct. 17
A 65-year-old Weedville woman reported she was attempting to turn from the Sandy Plaza on to Bee Line Highway, and was motioned out by another driver. When she pulled out she hit a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman. No injuries and minor damage reported.
Oct. 16
A 44-year-old Circle Road man reported being harassed by his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. He stated the 46-year-old DuBois man is sending him text messages threatening to beat him up if he doesn’t move out of his trailer.
———
A vehicle driven by a 43-year-old DuBois man failed to stop in time to avoid hitting a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old Rockton woman’s vehicle that was stopped, waiting to make a turn off out South Brady Street. No injuries reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sunday at 12:30 a.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop on Route 322 near Kiwanis Trail, Sandy Township, for a lighting violation. Upon making contact with the driver, troopers detected a moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage and the faint odor of burnt marijuana emanating from within the vehicle, among visual indicators of suspected drug related impairment. The troopers asked the driver, a 27-year-old Greensburg man, to exit his vehicle and conducted a battery of field sobriety tests. Subsequently, the driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia was seized from underneath the passenger seat and the passenger, another 27-year-old Greesnburg man, claimed responsibility for said paraphernalia. The passenger was subsequently placed under arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia. This investigation is currently ongoing.
———
On Oct. 14 at 5:03 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 286, Burnside Township. Douglas A. Turner, 39, of Burnside failed to negotiate a left hand curve, proceeding straight off the east berm and hitting a tree. Turner was flown from the scene to UPMC Altoona with injuries of unknown severity. This crash is still under investigation.
———
On Oct. 5 at 8:41 a.m., police investigated a crash on the 12000-block of Route 36, Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. Susie A. Benitez-Daou, 58, of Mahaffey drove off the side of the roadway and struck a telephone pole. Benitez-Daou sustained suspected serious injuries. Benitez-Daou was found to be under the influence. Jefferson County EMS and Big Run Fire Department assisted on scene.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sept. 26 at 9:07 p.m., police received a call regarding an inactive domestic on North Sixth Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Through investigation, it was determined the domestic turned into a physical altercation between a 39-year-old Philipsburg man and a 40-year-old Philipsburg woman, but no injuries occurred. The man was cited for harassment.
———
On Sept. 23 at 6:27 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated for an equipment violation on Walton Street, Decatur Township. During investigation, a probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle and drugs were found. The driver, Michael Cook, 30, of Philipsburg, was given field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. It was discovered that Cook was on probation out of Centre County and was lodged in the Centre County Jail per a commitment prepared by his probation officer. Charges will be filed against Cook for DUI and drug possession and one of his passengers, Samantha Earnest, 29, of Osceola Mills, for drug possession.