Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a residence on Daisy Street for an argument between a man and a woman. Both were warned for their actions.
Police viewed a man that appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance in the area of North Fourth Street and East Locust Street. It was found that the man was overdosing so EMS was summoned to the scene and transported him to the hospital. The man was also in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges to be filed.
Police served an arrest warrant on a man at a residence on the 400-block of East Pine Street. The man was taken into custody and transported to CCJ.
Police were dispatched to a local business on River Road for an individual who committed retail theft. The woman is known to police and charges will be filed.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Elk Avenue which resulted in a PFA violation. One man was placed in custody and transported to CCJ.
Police were dispatched to the area of Martin Street and Welch Avenue for a man walking on the roadway, possibly under the influence. Police arrived and found that the man was in fact under the influence and in need of a mental health evaluation. Police transported the man to Penn Highlands for an evaluation.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 2:25 p.m., police responded to the 1200-block of Hall Street, Hyde for a domestic disturbance. Once officers were on scene it was discovered that a father and his 20-year-old son had been in an argument that had escalated into a small scuffle. The father and son were split up and the son was sent to stay at his grandparents’ residence. The altercation was minor and was considered mutual. No charges or citations were filed.
On Wednesday, police were called by the Clearfield County Probation Department for assistance with a man who had fled on foot on Montgomery Run Road. Police assisted County Probation, which found their parolee in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, as well as a stolen gun. The man, identified as a 27-year-old Austin Mullan, was taken into custody by police and handed over to County Probation. Charges are pending.
On March 30 at 5:18 p.m., police were requested by the PSP Firearms Division to conduct an investigation in reference to an unauthorized individual attempting to purchase a firearm at Rural King. Raymond Martell III, 61, of Frenchville made a false statement on the Firearms Transaction Record form when filling out an application to purchase a firearm at Rural King and was ultimately denied due to his criminal history. Charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
Police received a complaint of a possible PFA violation. The incident is currently under investigation.
Police were assisted by DuBois City Police after an individual was taken into custody on outstanding warrants through the Curwensville Borough Police Department.
Police assisted Clearfield Borough Police with an incident on Daisy Street.
Police received complaints of fraud due to calls individuals are receiving. The phone calls are reportedly scam calls from the Social Security Administration.
Police were contacted concerning a landlord tenant issue. The matter was able to be sorted out by phone.
Police responded to the area of the football stadium for a report of children in the area where the construction is taking place.
Police responded to the area of Gates Hardware for a reported buck that had jumped the fence and was now stuck. The owner came to the scene and was able to unlock the gate and the deer then left the area.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Saturday at 12:16 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East near mile marker 97, Sandy Township. Amika Sue Zaffino, 27, of Brookville was driving when a deer crossed into the roadway. After impacting the deer, the vehicle struck a guide rail on the left shoulder of the roadway causing the vehicle to turn sideways coming to final rest in the left lane. Zaffino and a passenger, Timothy Hulse of Brookville, were uninjured.
DuBois City Police
On Sunday at 12:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Maple Avenue. A Ford passenger vehicle had failed to negotiate the curve and struck the curbing causing disabling damage to the vehicle. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending lab results.
On Sunday at 4:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to Railroad Avenue for a tractor trailer that struck a residence. The driver of the Schneider National Carriers truck was attempting to turn around via Susquehanna Avenue, then Railroad Avenue. The driver caused front porch, yard and shrub damage at various Railroad Avenue residences. No injuries were reported from the residents inside the home.
On Sunday at 11:30 a.m., officers received a report of a water line break at the intersection of Tipp Street and Ohio Avenue. The city crew was notified of the break.
On Sunday at 1:06 p.m., officers assisted Clearfield County Children and Youth Services with checking the welfare of children. The case is under further investigation.
Sandy Township
Oct. 18
An 80-year-old DuBois man reported that his vehicle was damaged in the Walmart parking lot. The offender left the scene without leaving any information.
A South Main Street resident reported his house was hit with several rounds of paint balls.
Oct. 17
A 19-year-old DuBois woman lost control of her vehicle whole traveling on Sykes Street extension, causing her vehicle to come to rest in a field. No injuries reported and the vehicle was driven from the scene.