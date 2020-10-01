Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Sometime between Sept. 22 and Sept. 29, a theft occurred on the 400-block of Trout Run Road, Goshen Township. A road closed sign was stolen and the road closed sign still in place was spray painted with black spray paint. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
On Sunday at 9:23 p.m., police were dispatched to North Front Street, Decatur Township, for a welfare check. Upon arriving, a 48-year-old Grassflat woman was found under the influence of methamphetamine. The woman was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
The woman, who is currently on probation, was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Saturday at 3:42 a.m., a crash occurred on Vulcan Road, Bigler Township. Jennie G. Iraca, 22, of Madera, lost control of her vehicle and struck a ditch. Iraca’s vehicle then continued through the ditch and struck multiple trees. The vehicle came to final rest off the roadway. Iraca wore her seatbelt and was not injured during the crash.
———
On Sept. 23 at 10:27 p.m., it was reported to police that a white backpack and a pair of shoes were stolen from a 14-year-old Houtzdale boy on Eliza Street, Houtzdale Borough, in the area of Christ The King. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sept. 23 at 7:42 p.m., Carl Hockenberry, 52, of Osceola Mills, was observed via video surveillance getting into a 45-year-old Osceola Mills woman’s car and removing her keys on the 300-block of First Avenue, Decatur Township. Hockenberry then placed the keys in his pocket, got into his vehicle, and left the scene. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Sept. 11 at noon, a 64-year-old Osceola Mills woman reported that she was scammed by an unknown suspect claiming to be a representative from Penelec. The woman provided information from a prepaid card and was out $200.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Wednesday at 8:22 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 153, Huston Township. Terry L. Kelly, 59, of Penfield, was driving too fast for conditions when he lost control and traveled off the roadway. Kelly’s vehicle struck an embankment, then continued to travel north before striking a tree and overturning. Kelly was transported by Bennetts Valley Ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for an injury of unknown severity.
———
On Tuesday at 3:42 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for a speeding violation on I-80, Sandy Township. Upon making contact with the driver, a 24-year-old Chicago, Ill. man, a strong odor of burnt marijuana was smelled coming from within the vehicle. Standardized field sobriety testing was conducted, and signs of impairment were observed. A search of the vehicle yielded a small amount of marijuana and related items. Charges are pending blood test results.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.