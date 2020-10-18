DuBois City Police
Oct. 17
At 11:45 a.m. officers received a report of criminal mischief and theft of political signs. The complainant had a Biden sign slashed on Sherman Avenue. Another Biden sign was taken from a yard on North Fourth Street.
———
At 1:15 p.m. officers were requested to provide patrols at the DuBois City Park for a political rally. No incidents were reported during the event.
———
At 2:32 p.m. officers received a report of a water line break on Tozier Avenue. A crew was called out to fix the break.
———
At 6:46 p.m. officers received a report of theft. The complainant stated that he had dropped his wallet at Sheetz on North Brady Street. The wallet was returned to the store clerk but monies were missing. A suspect was identified and the case is under further investigation.
———
At 8:46 p.m. officers were dispatched to Robinson Street for suspicious activity. The complainant stated that someone knocked on her door. The complainant could not see anyone when she looked out the window. Officers did not locate anyone in the area.
———
At 9:37 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on College Place that resulted in the recovery of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
At 10:40 p.m. officers conducted at traffic stop on DuBois Street. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending the lab results.
State Police at Clearfield
Troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred Oct. 14 at 4:25 p.m. on N. Front Street/state Route 322 at the intersection with Troy Hawk Run Highway in Decatur Township. A 2017 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Sheena M. Benson, 27, of Morrisdale was traveling south on SR 53 and a 2007 Yamaha Classic motorcycle driven by Robert B. Snyder, 60, of Morrisdale, was traveling north out of the CVS parking lot. The Chevrolet was traveling in the left hand turn lane and began a left turning movement onto SR 322 east directly into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle was unable to avoid impact. Benson did not have any injuries. Snyder received minor injuries and was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center. He was wearing a helmet. Troopers were assisted on scene by Philipsburg Vol. Fire Co.
———
A 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Alethea M. Maines, 44, of Houtzdale struck a deer on Oct. 15 around 8:54 p.m. on US 322 on the Rockton Mountain Highway about one mile north of the Mount Zion exit. She was not injured.
———
A crash occurred on Oct. 15 at 4:10 a.m. on I80 at mile marker 136.4 in Cooper Township when a bear traveled into the path of a 2007 Toyota Prius driven by Valerian Phajishvili, 30, of Brooklyn, NY. After impact with the bear, the driver drove a short distance and pulled over. As a result of the crash, the bear was deceased. The state Game Commission was notified. The driver was not injured.
———
On Oct. 13 at 6:49 p.m. on Pardee Road in Morris Township, PSP was requested to check the welfare of a female that was burning items inside a dugout. Upon further investigation, a 35-year-old female of Morrisdale was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges were filed.
———
On Oct. 14 at 9:19 a.m. on Graham Station Road in Morris Township, members of PSP were requested to assist Mechanicsburg Police Dept. with a search warrant on a 32-year-old male of Philipsburg. During the investigation, it was discovered that the accused was found to be in possession of drugs/drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges are pending.
———
On Oct. 4 at 11:02 a.m. PSP spoke to a man on Ocean Avenue Extension in Woodward Township who stated someone removed a Joe Biden sign from its location on the side of the road which is his property. He also stated someone ran over several of his signs. A neighborhood canvas was conducted which presented negative results. This case will be closed due to the lack of investigational leads.
———
On Oct. 14 at 8 a.m. on Windy Hill Road in Pike Township, a 1988 Ford Ranger driven by David J. Smith, 19, of Curwensville, was traveling north and while coming around a curve, left the roadway, struck a telephone pole and went down over the hill into a wooded property and came to a final rest. Wires from the utility pole ended up on the roadway as a result of the crash, which closed the roadway. Smith was not injured.
———
On Oct. 14, someone opened up bank accounts in the name of a 47-year-old female of the 4100-block of Winburne Munson Road in Cooper Township. The suspect used the victim’s personal information.
———
On Oct. 14 at 5:43 p.m. Justin Lutz, 26, of Lanse drove his side-by-side utility toward Robert Johnson, 75, of Lanse we he was near the property line of both Lutz’s and Johnson’s property. Johnson felt Lutz was purposely annoying him so he threw a glass plate full of chicken bones from the chicken he was eating at Lutz while Lutz was in his UTV, which hit him in the face area. This action annoyed Lutz, so he got off of his UTV, grabbed a hold of Johnson, and threw him to the ground. About 30 minutes later, Lutz then placed the chicken bones in a plastic bag threw the bag onto Johnson’s property. Both men were cited for harassment through District Court.
———
On Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. on Winburne Munson Road in the parking lot of Cooper Township Municipal Authority building, a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 truck driven by Thomas J. Davis, 53, of Dysart, was turning around in the Cooper Township Municipal Authority parking lot. As it was traveling, the driver was unaware the tailgate was down on his truck. As it turned, the tailgate struck the tongue of the trailing unit. Minor damage occurred to the tailgate. There were no injuries.
State Police at DuBois
Officers were contacted Friday after a mandated reporter discovered a woman, who was not identified by police, was giving her child, a 16-year-old Rockton girl, marijuana for back pain, alledgedly on numerous occassions. The investigation continues.
State Police at Rockview
PSP responded to the 900-block of E. Pine Street in Philipsburg Borough on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. for a suspected drug overdose incident. Upon arrival the subject was being treated by Moshannon Valley EMS. The subject was found to be unresponsive and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Oct. 9 at 9:06 a.m. PSP conducted a traffic stop at N. Front Street/Troy Hawk Run Highway in Decatur Township, Clearfield County for an expired registration. Further investigation showed the operator was under the influence and in possession of marijuana. Charges pending.