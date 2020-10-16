Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
On Wednesday, police were dispatched to Robinson Street for a report of a known man who was drunk and causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, police made contact with a woman who reported the incident. She related the man broke a light bulb earlier in the night. Police observed pieces of said bulb laying in the driveway. The man left as soon as he knew she was calling the police. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 5 at 7:33 a.m., a single vehicle accident occurred on Casanova Road approximately near Turkey Call Lane, Rush Township, Centre County. Philip S. Watson, 31, of Julian lost control of his vehicle, which exited the roadway and struck a tree. Watson was wearing his seat belt and no injuries were reported.
———
On Sept. 25 at 8:37 p.m., police responded to a Rusty Lane, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County address for a report of an inactive burglary. Upon arrival, a 20-year-old Philipsburg woman and a 17-year-old Philipsburg girl reported that an older gentleman was seen at the residence loading tools, valued at $15, into his truck before leaving the scene. It was later discovered the man had also entered the residence and stolen cash and a bank card from a purse. PSP Rockview is continuing to investigate this incident.
———
On Sept. 23 at 6:27 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated for an equipment violation at the intersection of Walton and Scaife streets, Decatur Township, Clearfield County. During investigation, a probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle and drugs were found. The driver, who was not identified by police, was given field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are pending.