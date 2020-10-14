Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of harassment at a residence on East Locust Street. According to the woman, her husband was harassing and threatening her. Contact was made with the man and he was warned for his actions.
———
Police responded to a business on West Second Avenue for a reported theft. According to the business owner, somebody stole a green storm door that was leaning up against the building. The incident is under further investigation.
———
Police received a report about a theft that took place at the Republican Headquarters. According to the victim, a man walked inside the building and stole an envelope of money while the victim was not looking and left. The man is known to police and the incident is under further investigation.
———
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bigler Avenue near the entrance to the Ethanol Plant. It was found that a semi truck with a tanker trailer was pulling out of the Ethanol Plant on Bigler Avenue when a Jeep failed to slow down and struck the trailer. The driver of the Jeep was transported by EMS to UPMC Altoona.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday, police assisted Clearfield County Probation with a warrant service on the 400-block of Hill Street Extension. Upon arrival, police observed a hand to hand drug transaction between Curtis Milligan, 21, of Clearfield and Michael Warrick, 30, of Clearfield. Both individuals were taken into custody and found to be in possession of controlled substances including methamphetamine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia. Upon making contact at the residence, police located several individuals who were on probation and failed to report or absconded. Police took those individuals into custody. Tanner Alley, 28, of Clearfield was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. A total of seven individuals were taken into custody and housed in Clearfield County Jail on various offenses. Lawrence Township Police were assisted by the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department, Clearfield Probation, and Clearfield Borough Police.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.