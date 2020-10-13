Lawrence Township Police
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning at 9:10 on Clearfield Shawville Highway at the entrance to Sapp Bros. Truck Stop at the intersection of Crosswood Drive. Thaddius Latrhrop, 32, of Port Allegany, was driving a 1996 GMC C3500 and failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and pulled out into the path of a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Richard B. Thomas, 48, of Clearfield. There were no injuries.
State Police at Ebensburg
A 17-year-old Flinton female and 20-year-old Flinton man were charged with disorderly conduct and drug paraphernalia due to troopers being called to the 200-block of Harmony Road in White Township, Cambria County, for loud arguing. Both were charged disorderly conduct and the female was also charged with drug paraphernalia. Charges filed.
State Police at Clearfield
On Oct. 4, an unknown person arrived on Morgan Run Road in Boggs Township, entered a shed through the door and once inside, removed a blue 2015 Yamaha motorcycle. The unknown person then left the shed through the same doors used to gain entry and fled the scene. The motorcycle was recovered on the same day it was reported stolen from the 62-year-old male victim of West Decatur.
A 3-vehicle crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 5:15 p.m. on Curtin Street in Osceola Mills Borough. A 2010 Dodge Nitro driven by Dawn R. Bean, 51, of Osceola Mills, was traveling east on Curtin Street and crashed into the rear of a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta, which was legally parked on the right side of the roadway. The Jetta was pushed forward and crashed into the rear of a 2012 Suzuki SX4. All units were towed from the scene. No one was injured. Troopers were assisted on scene by Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. and Sandy Ridge EMS.
Kyle Coval, 21, of Hawk Run was found to be under the influence within his residence at Second Street/Powell Street in Morris Township, causing a disturbance for no legitimate purpose. Coval was transported to Clearfield County Jail and cited for disorderly conduct.
A known individual was attempting to clear his pistol in the kitchen area on Grassflat Avenue in Cooper Township when the individual was disassembling the pistol, the firearm discharged into his hand. The individual reported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for medical treatment.
Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Curwensville Grampian Highway in Pike Township on Oct. 8 at 7:49 p.m. A 2004 Subaru Forester was traveling north and crashed into the rear of a 2017 Chevrolet Impala that was stopped at a stop light prior to entering a work zone. Both vehicles then drove through the work zone and pulled off the roadway to exchange information. Operator of the Subaru was found to be under the influence of alcohol and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending results of a blood test.
Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Troy Hawk Run Highway in Decatur Township on Oct. 11 at 7:12 p.m. a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Nevin R. Miller, 20, of Philipsburg was attempting to turn left into Sheetz and failed to yield to oncoming traffic, striking a 2012 Toyota Rav4 driven by Paul T. Cantolina, 57, of Morrisdale. There were no injuries to either driver or Cantolina’s passenger, Joann Y. Shimmel, 46, of Osceola Mills. Troopers were assisted on scene by Philipsburg EMS and Fire.
Troopers responded to a crash on I80 near mile marker 128.8 in Graham Township on Oct. 12 at 1:37 a.m. A 2000 Peterbilt truck was traveling in the right lane and traveled off the right shoulder, impacted multiple trees and sustained major damage. Driver Laurence R. Scott Jr., 49, of Masury, Ohio was not injured. Troopers were assisted on scene by Winburne Vol. Fire Co., Morris Township Vol. Fire Co., and Moshannon Valley EMS.
A one-vehicle crash occurred on Oct. 10 at 11:30 p.m. on Greenwood Road in Pike Township north of Curwensville when a 2014 Ford Transit driven by Barbara G. Billotte, 60, of Cincinnati, Ohio swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway and struck a tree. The driver sustained an arm injury.
A 44-year-old male from Windsor reported to police that Frederick Lanich, 45, of Houtzdale, arrived at a property on the 400-block of Old Sawmill Road in Graham Township after being told in person he was not permitted on the property. Summary charges of trespassing have been filed through District Court 46-3-03.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 3 at 9:05 a.m., PSP investigated an incident of theft on E. Locust Street in Philipsburg from a 29-year-old female. The theft involved a children’s toy valued at approximately $150. The item was recovered from a known male suspect and charges are pending.