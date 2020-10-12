Bigler Township Regional Police
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a noise complaint at a Turnpike Avenue residence. Upon arrival, police did not hear any noise coming from the apartment. Police attempted to knock on the door but were met with negative contact.
Police were dispatched to the skate park for a report of trespassing. It was reported that a man was refusing to leave the skate park while a horse show was taking place. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the man who agreed to leave.
Police conducted a vehicle stop and discovered the driver to contain a warrant. The driver was able to satisfy the warrant during the stop.
Lawrence Township
On Saturday at 4:02 p.m., police responded to Uni-Mart on Washington Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. An orange Saturn had struck a red Kia, and the woman driving the Saturn, Amy Smeal, 43, of Clearfield, was allegedly fighting with others in the parking lot. In the course of the crash investigation, Smeal was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and in possession of marijuana. She was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw, and released to a responsible party. Charges are pending.
On Saturday at 11:32 a.m., police were dispatched to the Clearfield County Jail for a report of contraband located on an inmate, Joseph Hunter, 50, of Woodland. Officers responded and seized the contraband. Charges have been filed.
On Friday at 4:26 p.m., police were notified by Clearfield County Dispatch that a third-party caller had called concerning a possible car accident that occurred on Daisy Street Extension. The caller advised that a red GMC pickup was sitting in the parking lot of Pizza Hut, and looked as if the truck had hit a pole. The caller stated that there were people standing around the vehicle. Upon arrival, officers were able to confirm that the pickup, driven by Mark M. Quick Jr., 21, of Philipsburg, was previously in a collision with a speed limit sign on Route 322/Daisy Street Extension. No injuries were reported.
On Oct. 1 at 2:11 p.m., officers received a call in reference to a vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of River Road and the Clearfield County Career and Techonology Center. A 17-year-old Osceola Mills girl and Kaitlyn N. Best, 22, of Philipsburg were the drivers involved in this crash. No injuries were reported throughout the investigation of the collision.
Curwensville Borough
Police were contacted concerning small dogs in the area of Windy Hill Road, which were running loose in the area. The animals were gone upon arrival.
Police received information about possible drug activity in the area.
Police received a traffic complaint and responded to the area to find a vehicle was blocking a fire hydrant.
Police received a complaint of harassment by communication by an unknown individual. The investigation is ongoing.
Police were stopped by a resident who advised of suspicious activity at another residence. Police responded to the residence and assisted Pennsylvania State Police by checking on the home. Nothing out of the ordinary was found.
DuBois City Police
Oct. 10
At 12:02 a.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to the 500-block of Locust Street for the report of a suspicious person. The reporting party advised police that every morning between 4:50 a.m. and 4:55 a.m, a man pulls up beside her vehicle and just sits there and stares at her. The reporting party was able to provide police with a registration for the vehicle and police were able to identify the male. After further investigation police found that the man had a legitimate reason to be in the area. Police advised the man that he was not to harass or pull up beside people and stare at them. The man stated that he would stop.
At 12:15 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a business on the 100-block of North Brady Street for a panic alarm going off. Upon the arrival of officers, they made contact with the employees and were advised that it was set off by accident. After making sure everything was okay, police cleared from the scene.
At 6:05 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a residence on the 200-block of Hubert Street for the report of a disturbance. The reporting party advised county control that a man and woman were yelling at each other. Upon the arrival of police, they were able to make contact with the parties involved. The man and woman were breaking off their relationship and they engaged in a verbal argument. The man was intoxicated and he had a friend come and pick him up. After the parties were separated, police cleared from incident.
Oct. 9
At 1:58 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a residence on the 500-block of Knarr Street for the report of a pet cat being struck by a vehicle. The reporting party advised police that a grey Chevrolet pick-up truck with shinny wheels ran over her cat and just kept going. The reporting party and witnesses were unable to provide a description of the driver or the registration to the vehicle. The investigation continues.
At 3:33 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to the 100-block of North Stockdale Street for the report of a disturbance. County Control advised officers that a man and woman were observed yelling at each other. They also advised that the woman had a large laceration on her arm. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with the man and woman in question. They both stated that they got into an argument and that the woman punched through the window of their vehicle. The woman was then transported by ambulance to the Penn Highlands Emergency Room and officers cleared from the incident.
At 7:24 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to Penn Highlands Hospital for the report of a patient leaving who had an active mental health warrant. Officers searched the area but at first were unable to locate the woman. Officers later received further information, and the woman was located and police were able to serve the warrant on her.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Saturday at 1:17 a.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Skyline Drive, Reade Township, Cambria County. A deer ran across the roadway, striking the passenger side of a vehicle. The driver traveled to Blandburg to contact PSP.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 4:39 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. An unknown driver struck a vehicle driven by Leonard Blackwell II, 71, of Cleveland, Ohio as they were both driving eastbound. The unknown driver then left the scene.
On Saturday at 9:05 p.m., a crime occurred on the 500-block of Pruner Street, Osceola Borough. Michael Sabol, 32, of Osceola Mills, was highly intoxicating and threatening to kill several people. Contact was made with Sabol at his doorway. It took several minutes for Sabol to drop his loaded firearms and come outside. Subsequently, Sabol did not obey commands and had to be forcefully taken into custody. Charges are being filed at this time.
On Friday at 8:25 a.m., an incident occurred on North Seventh Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. A suspect violated a Protection from Abuse order by making Facebook posts about a 40-year-old Philipsburg woman.
On Sept. 18 at 7:12 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop on Coaldale Road, Rush Township, Centre County. Further investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle, David Bressler, 49, of Winburne, was a felon and not to possess firearms. Bressler was found to be in possession of an AK-47 style rifle, methamphetamine, and marijuana.