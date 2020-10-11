Clearfield Borough Police
Police received a report of a vehicle that was operated without the owner’s permission. Police located the male responsible which resulted him being taken into custody.
Police responded to a report of a male screaming from the porch of his residence. Police arrived in the area and located the male. The male was found not to be in distress and was warned of his actions.
Police responded to a noise complaint at a Turnpike Ave residence. Police arrived on scene and made contact with the tenants. The tenants were advised to be quiet.
Police responded to a report of a male laying on the railroad tracks while an oncoming train was approaching. The train was able to safely come to a stop without hitting the male. Police arrived on scene and located the male who was observed as being very irate. The male was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Police received a report from a W 1st Avenue resident who observed a male on her security camera footage to be taking pictures of her house and vehicles in the early morning. Police are investigating.
While on patrol, police located a lost dog. The dog was described as a light brown and white pit bull. Police were unable to locate the owners and the dog was transported to the SPCA.
Police were dispatched to a local restaurant for an alarm being activated inside after hours. Police arrived and found it to be a false alarm.
State Police at Punxsutawney
PSP responded to a crash on Oct. 8 at 6:04 a.m. on state Route 219 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Easton J. Bacha, 18, of DuBois was driving a 2012 Ford F150 when for unknown reasons crossed into the northbound lane and struck a utility pole and came to a final rest in the ditch. There were no injuries.
State Police at Rockview
On Oct. 4 at 4:11 p.m. several motorists observed a male and female on Blarney Stone Drive/S. Eagle Valley Road in Union Township yelling and the male carrying the female into the involved vehicle. After several interview it was determined a 25-year-old Philipsburg man would be cited for harassment of a 26-year-old Bellefonte woman.