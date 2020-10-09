Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Friday at 12:49 a.m., police were dispatched for a burglary alarm at Puff Super Value Store, Woodward Township. When troopers arrived at the scene, it was discovered that forced entry had been made into the store and someone attempted to access a lottery machine. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Tuesday at 8:11 p.m., police investigated a burglary that took place on Lowes Hill Road, Morris Township. The items stolen were a 20G H&R shotgun with wood stock, 53-inch Samsung television, 43-inch Samsung TV, a sound bar, and a DVD player. Anyone with information is asked contact PSP at 857-3800.
———
On Tuesday at 6:08 p.m., an incident occurred on the 600-block of Hill Street, Chester Hill Borough. Randijo Bambarger, 19, of Osceola Mills began to repeatedly point and laugh at Nichole Dixon, 46, of Philipsburg and Destiney Dixon, 26, of Philipsburg. This caused annoyance to both Dixons, who in return began to yell and scream loudly at Bambarger, which caused annoyance and alarm. Bambarger was cited for harassment and both Dixons were cited with disorderly conduct through district court.
———
On Tuesday at 9:05 a.m., a 20-year-old Morrisdale man was found by a friend, unresponsive in a shed at his residence on the 3900-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. 911 was called. EMS responded and found the man deceased. The investigation remains open pending an autopsy.
———
On Monday at 9:48 a.m., police investigated the theft of a 35-year-old Houtzdale woman’s 2003 Suzuki motorcycle on the 1300-block of Main Street, Bigler Township. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 857-3800.
———
On Sunday at 3:18 p.m., an incident occurred on the 300-block of Beaver Lane, Decatur Township. Anthony Lese, 71, of Osceola Mills and Wayne Emigh, 47, of Osceola Mills were yelling loudly at William Shutt, 46, of Philipsburg. In return, Shutt also yelled loudly back at Lese and Emigh to engage him in a physical confrontation. Their actions caused annoyance and alarm to nearby people to the point that state police were called to the scene. Lese, Emigh, and Shutt were all charged with disorderly conduct through district court.
———
On Sunday at 2:36 a.m., a crash occurred on Walton Street, Decatur Township. Dylan I. Yastro, 19, of West Decatur was driving too fast and lost control, going off the road and striking a ditch. The vehicle then began to roll, before coming to final rest off the roadway against the tree. Yastro and his passenger, a 15-year-old West Decatur boy, were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield to be treated for minor injuries. Yastro was determined to be under the influence.
———
On Oct. 3 at 4:12 a.m., a crash occurred as Jerry A. Imler, 36, of Morrisdale was driving on I-80 East near mile marker 119, Lawrence Township. Imler became distracted due to dropping his cell phone and reached down to retrieve it. While doing so, his vehicle traveled onto the south shoulder and impacted the guide rails with its right front-end area. After initial impact with the guard rails, Imler’s vehicle continued to travel, taking out guide rails and overturning down a steep embankment. Police were assisted on scene by Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Dept., Clearfield EMS, PennDOT, Clearfield County Fire Police and Trooper Brian Elensky. Imler was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for suspected minor injuries.
———
On Oct. 2 at 6:36 p.m., an incident occurred on Shawn Oshenic, 46, of Olanta punched Joseph Harzinski, 24, of Olanta on the 6000-block of Curwensville Tyrone Highway, Knox Township. After being punched, Harzinksi called EMS so he could be transported to the hospital. Upon EMS arrival, Harzinski began to argue and yell at EMS members and refused to be transported to the hospital. He then walked away. Oshenic was cited with harassment and Harzinksi was cited for disorderly conduct through district court.
———
On Oct. 2 at 1:44 a.m., a crash occurred on Troy Hill Road, Morris Township. Wilson L. Hampton, 47, of Philipsburg lost control while driving at a high rate of speed. Hampton’s vehicle struck a small tree and became lodged in the tree. Hampton then fled the scene.
———
On Oct. 1 at 9:27 p.m., Zachary Bennett, 20, of Irvona was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs on Green Acre Road, Bigler Township.
———
On Oct. 1 at 5 a.m., police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call which was occurring on the 200-block of Blue Ball Road, Boggs Township. Police arrived on scene and spoke with a 43-year-old West Decatur woman, who related that she had been involved in a verbal argument with Mark Bumbarger, 44, of West Decatur. The argument turned physical when Bumbarger grabbed her by the throat and shoved her face into the ground. Bumbarger will be cited for assault harassment through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Sept. 29 at 6:25 p.m., troopers responded to a report of an active burglary on Kimberly Lane, Morris Township. Upon arrival, Ashlee Emigh, 32, of Morrisdale and Trevor Askey, 38, of Philipsburg fled on foot. Both suspects were later located and arrested for felony burglary, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief.
———
On Sept. 29 at 5:21 p.m., a crash occurred at the end of a one lane construction zone on I-80 West, Lawrence Township. Two vehicles, driven by Gurpreet Singh, 28, of Jamaica, N.Y. and Adam M. Guerra, 49, of Lafeyette, N.J., made contact causing Guerra’s vehicle to spin out and travel into an embankment. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and no injuries were reported.
———
On Sept. 29 at 2:25 p.m., a crash occurred on Drane Highway. Brady E. Ridgley, 21, of Penfield was driving when he traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Ridgley was wearing his seatbelt and reported no injuries.
———
On Sept. 28 at 7:15 p.m., police received a report of fireworks being set off in the neighbor’s yard without permission on Empire Road, Morris Township. Charges for disorderly conduct were filed against a 24-year-old Hawk Run man who was not identified by police.
———
On Sept. 27 at 5:05 a.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on Gill Hollow Road, Beccaria Township. A 29-year-old Coalport man was driving when his vehicle left the roadway and became disabled. Alcohol consumption is believed to be a factor in the crash. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sept. 23 at 6:57 p.m., a 76-year-old Grampian man’s orange Generex Generator was stolen from a property on Bell Run Road, Greenwood Township. Anyone with information is encouraged to call PSP Clearfield.
———
On Sept. 22 at 6:18 p.m., an incident occurred on the 100-block of Doe Hill Road, Bradford Township. Joseph Kerlin of Karthaus was charged through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office with stalking and harassment for constant harassment of a woman and placing a GPS tracker on her vehicle without her knowledge.
———
On Sept. 16 at 4:57 a.m., a crash occurred on U.S. Route 322, Bradford Township. Shane D. Ramey, 25, of Kitzmiller, Md., was executing a right hand turn onto Route 970. Ramey lost control of his vehicle, which overturned and came to final rest off the westbound shoulder. Ramey was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
———
On Sept. 15 at 3:13 a.m., a 24-year-old Madera man, who was not identified by police, was found to be in possession of a small amount of illegal drugs and paraphernalia on Main Street, Bigler Township. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Sept. 14 at 12:13 a.m., police arrested Allen McBride, 39, of LaJose for driving under the influence and drug possession on Curwensville Tyrone Highway, Knox Township. Charges will be filed.
———
On Aug. 29 at 10:45 p.m., police investigated a report of an indecent assault on Institute Drive, Woodward Township, involving a 33-year-old Houztdale man as victim.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
Officers were dispatched to a Spring Avenue address for an alarm. The woman activated her panic alarm and advised that there were two people inside and outside of her residence. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the woman who was unsure if there were actually people present at the time of the call. She believed she had heard people talking. Officers searched the area and did not locate anything suspicious. There were no signs of any persons being present.
———
Officers received a call in reference to harassment. The caller advised that her neighbor is blowing leaves across the road and into her yard and is also harassing her about her older kids. Officers made contact with the woman, who denied doing anything wrong.
———
Officers conducted multiple traffic stops.
———
Officers were dispatched to the 100-block of East Weber Avenue for a woman trying to get into a shed. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the caller who stated that a known woman walked up on their property and tried to get into their shed. The owner yelled to the woman to get out of there. At that point, the two women started a verbal altercation with each other. The woman then turned and left the property. Officers attempted to look for the woman.
———
Officers were dispatched to a domestic in progress with two women involved, in which one allegedly had a hammer. Upon arrival, officers could hear shouting and banging coming from inside. Officers entered and could see a woman standing in the hallway holding a hammer in her left hand. Officers ordered her to drop the hammer and get on the ground. The woman dropped the hammer and started to resist with officers. The woman then reached and grabbed the hammer that she dropped. The officer then reached down with both hands, grabbed the hammer, freed it from her grasps, and slid it down the hallway. Officers handcuffed her and took her into custody. Officers spoke with witnesses, photographs were taken of the damages that she had done to the building. The woman had an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. She was transported to and released to the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Dept. Charges pending.
Sandy Township
Oct. 8
An 85-year-old DuBois man reported that his foot slipped off of the brake when he stopped at a traffic light on East DuBois Avenue causing his vehicle to hit the vehicle in front of him. No injuries or damage reported.
Oct. 7
A Garden Grove resident reported her neighbors are talking about her.
———
An Ice Plant Road resident reported finding a bullet hole in his house that continued on into the downstairs bathroom. Officers along with the state Game Commission determined it to be an accidental incident. No injuries and minimal damage reported.
———
Officers responded to a minor accident on Bee Line Highway where a vehicle was stopped at a red light and another vehicle failed to stop in time to avoid hitting it. No injuries and minor damage reported.
———
Officers received a report of a 57-year-old woman was wandering around in the Wilson Avenue area who was telling people she was that she was being held against her will. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the woman who confirmed she was not being held against her will, but did want to go to the hospital. Officers transported her to Penn Highlands without incident.
Oct. 6
A Lundgren Road resident reported that a black Dodge extended cab pickup has been speeding up the road daily. Officers are patrolling the area.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.