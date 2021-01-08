Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., a 31-year-old Woodland man was stopped for driving with a suspended license on Clearfield Woodland Highway, Lawrence Township. Through investigation, it was discovered the man was driving under the influence due to drugs and also in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges are pending toxicology results.
On Monday at 12:36 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Hannah Street and Tyrone Pike, Beccaria Township. The vehicle involved is believed to have been an early 2000’s Dodge Ram 1500, based off the debris that were observed while police were on scene. It is believed the vehicle backed off Tyrone Pike and onto Hannah Street, hitting a row of four mailboxes in the process. The vehicle is believed to have a broken driver side taillight.
On Monday at 6:47 p.m., the Department of Corrections conducted a search of Tomorrow’s Hope, Heverly Boulevard, Beccaria Township. During the search, Duane Custred, 52, of Coalport and William Golson, 33, of Houtzdale, were found to be in possession of drug and drug related material. Charges were filed through District Court.
On Sunday at 1:13 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Decatur Township. Jose D. Aguilar Rojas, 32, of Henrico, Va. was driving when his vehicle slid sideways and exited the highway. The vehicle continued to slide uncontrollably and struck a tree. Airbags were deployed and a passenger, Eulalia A. Mariano, 29, of Laurel, Md., suffered suspected minor injuries. Aguilar Rojas did not suffer any injuries. Both were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield. PennDOT, Philipsburg Fire Company and Moshannon Valley EMS assisted on scene.
On Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:55 p.m., police received the report of a retail theft at the Dollar General in Curwensville Borough. The investigation is ongoing.
On Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:30 p.m., police received the report of a theft on Paxson Street, Gulich Township. Numerous items, including a Husqva orange 30 inch chain saw, Kobalt battery charger, and white stolen tank, were reported stolen by a 74-year-old Ginter man. This investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sunday at 2:30 p.m., police responded a domestic dispute on Burnside McGee Highway, Bell Township. Through investigation, it was determined that a 28-year-old Glen Campbell woman had an active protection from abuse order against the suspect, Ryan Silvis, 30, of South Fork.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Sept. 23, 2020, a DUI crash occurred on the 1000-block of Skyline Drive, Reade Township, Cambria County. Jennah Stimer, 19, of Sandy Ridge was arrested during this incident.
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 4:52 p.m., police served a warrant on Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township. One suspect was arrested on the warrant, and another suspect was arrested for a small amount of marijuana. Cayla Peffer, 20, of Philipsburg, was one of the arrestees in this incident.ww
State Police at Holidaysburg
On Nov. 28, 2020 at approximately 9 p.m., troopers responded to a vehicle vs train crash on Tipton Road, Antis Township, Blair County. Upon arrival, troopers discovered a Buick Sedan approximately 500 feet from the Railroad crossing on the railroad tracks, up against a Norfolk Southern train and with severe damage. Troopers discovered the driver of said vehicle laying in the grass near the crossing after being pulled from the car by two witnesses. The driver was identified as Daniel Lindgren, 60, of Curwensville, and was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Lindgren was taken into custody for driving under the influence.