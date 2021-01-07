Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police conducted a welfare check for a woman who had made concerning statements in reference to self harm. Police spoke to the woman and found her to be okay.
Police received a report in reference to a missing girl. The girl allegedly fled her parent’s residence in order to go to a friend’s house. Police located the girl and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia were located.
Police received a report of harassment. Police were informed of unwanted text messages being sent from individual to another. Police intervened and warned the party of their actions.
Police responded to a noise complaint on West Market Street. The caller reported that she could hear multiple people arguing. Police arrived on scene and found the individuals to be playing cards and speaking loudly.
Police responded to a report of a large fire in the backyard of a Dorey Street residence. Police arrived and located a man who had created multiple fires in burn barrels for the purpose of disposing trash. The man was cited.
Police received a report of a girl who had skipped school and was currently on probation through a different county. Police located the girl, and she was released to the appropriate agency.
Police received a report of a minor vehicle accident involving a semi-truck making contact with a parked car.
Police from this department assisted Lawrence Township Police with responding to an incident involving a vehicle being stolen. The caller reported that he had left his vehicle running while he entered a local establishment. The suspect had stolen the vehicle while the caller was inside the establishment. Police later located the vehicle in a truck stop parking lot. The suspect was also located and taken into custody.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 2:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to Snappy’s for a report of a theft of a motor vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, the vehicle was observed pulling into the lower parking lot of Sapp Bros. truck stop a short time later. Jessica Hudson, 20, of Shawville was found to be the individual who had stolen the truck and upon searching her, she was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and durg paraphernalia. Hudson was housed by probation in the Clearfield County Jail. Hudson was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while driving under the influence suspended (fourth offense), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the near future.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sunday at 2:30 p.m., police responded a domestic dispute on Burnside McGee Highway, Bell Township. Through investigation, it was determined that a 28-year-old Glen Campbell woman had an active protection from abuse order against the suspect, Ryan Silvis, 30, of South Fork.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 4:52 p.m., police served a warrant on Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township. One suspect was arrested on the warrant, and another suspect was arrested for a small amount of marijuana. Cayla Peffer, 20, of Philipsburg, was one of the arrestees in this incident.ww