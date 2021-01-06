Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday, police responded to a suspicious vehicle parked at UMI Speedway on Nelson Road. Upon investigation, officers located Caleb Eisenhauer, 21, of Clearfield, passed out in a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. During the interaction, police observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and a consent search located a small amount of marijuana. Eisenhauer was charged through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:47 p.m., a crash occurred in the area of the 11300-block of Krebs Highway. James Brown, 46, of Houtzdale was driving distracted and traveled into the area of oncoming lane of traffic. Jerome Mick, 64, of Houtzdale attempted to avoid Brown, but deep snow caused him to be unable to move out of the way. Brown’s vehicle struck Mick’s, causing Mick to lose control and swipe the driver’s side of a vehicle driven by Rachel B. Welsh, 25, of Falls Creek. Brown will be cited for multiple related offenses.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Jan. 5
A woman returned to her friend’s vehicle after going into the Blinker Sheetz to find her friend unconscious in the driver’s seat. Police and EMS arrived and treated the 37-year-old man for a drug overdose. Both parties were released.
———
A woman reported her 17-year-old daughter lost her wallet at the DuBois Mall.
Jan. 4
Walmart employees witnessed a 24-year-old DuBois woman pick up a purse that was for sale by the store then carry it around the store filling it with other products. She then attempted to leave the store without paying for it, and was stopped by employees. Charges have been filed.
———
Officers received several reports of vehicles in the Oklahoma area of Sandy Township being entered overnight. The vehicles were rummaged through and change and cash were taken. Investigation continues.
———
False alarm at Joann Craft.
———
Officers received a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Officers located the 66-year-old Grassflat man who said he had a doctors appointment in the morning and was just sleeping there until then.
———
Employees of Dunkin Donuts reported the mother of a former employee attempted to order food in the drive thru and became belligerent when she was told to leave.
———
Officers responded to a Denton Avenue residence for a report of a woman yelling and carrying on, which had been going on for several days. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
False alarm on Larsen Drive.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Friday at 2:26 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County. Alexander J. Morton, 28, of Wesley Chapel, Fla., attempted to reduce speed while negotiating a left curve and lost control of the tractor trailer. The vehicle first hit an embankment to the left of the road while the trailer hit the guide rail to the right. Morton was able to regain some control before subsequently hitting the guide rail again. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.
———
On Friday at 2:10 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West at mile marker 151, Boggs Township, Centre County. This crash occurred as Jacob M. Fry, 27, of Germantown, N.Y. This crash occurred as Fry hit a section of ice and began to spin. Fry then hit a snow embankment, causing it to roll its side and come to final rest off of the roadway.
———
On Dec. 30, 2020, at 12:28 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east near exit 158, Boggs Township, Centre County. David L. Spear, 70, of Snow Shoe was driving behind Walter A. Polaski, 61, of Saint Marys. Spear was unable to brake in time to stop before striking his vehicle. After the initial impact, Polaski’s vehicle was pushed into two other vehicles, one driven by Spencer F. Tunick, 53, of Suffern, N.Y., and Craig J. Wilson, 52, of Brookville. No injuries were reported.
———
On Dec. 28, 2020, a report of indecent assault was reported to PSP Rockview, involving a 19-year-old Philipsburg woman on Fountain Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. This case is under active investigation.
———
On Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:51 a.m., police received a report that unknown suspect(s) had thrown several eggs at a 53-year-old Philipsburg woman’s residence on Hickory Drive, Rush Township, Centre County. The investigation is ongoing.